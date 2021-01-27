Tom Brady into 10th Super Bowl, Travis Kelce sets receiving record: NFL stats from Conference Championships

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after reaching a 10th Super Bowl

Sky Sports Cricket statistician Benedict Bermange lends his talents to the 2020 NFL season, bringing you his top 10 stats from the Conference Championship games in the playoffs...

Tom Brady's three touchdown passes in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory over the Green Bay Packers took him to 80 in his career in the postseason. Aaron Rodgers of the Packers threw three of his own to move into joint-second on the all-time list.

Most touchdown passes in playoff history Player TD passes Tom Brady 80 Aaron Rodgers 45 Joe Montana 45 Brett Favre 44 Peyton Manning 40

However, whereas Brady won his 10th Conference Championship game in 14 attempts, Rodgers became the first quarterback to lose four successive Championship games.

Brady threw interceptions on three successive drives for just the second time in his career. The only other occasion was when he actually threw them on four successive drives in a 31-20 loss to the Denver Broncos in 2001. It was his third playoff win when throwing at least three interceptions, more than any other quarterback. Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw won two playoff games each when throwing at least three interceptions.

Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game which gave him a total of 17, the most by any quarterback in their first seven postseason games.

Most touchdown passes in first seven playoff games Player TD passes Patrick Mahomes 17 Matt Ryan 16 Kurt Warner 15 Aaron Rodgers 15 Dan Marino 15 Drew Brees 15 Bernie Kosar 15

Mahomes has passed for at last 250 yards in each of his seven postseason starts, the most by any quarterback to start a postseason career. Andrew Luck started with five such games for the Indianapolis Colts from 2012 to 2014.

Travis Kelce's 13 receptions are the most in a league or conference championship game in NFL history. The top two tight ends in postseason history in terms of receiving yards will face each other in the Super Bowl.

Most receiving yards by a tight end in playoff history Player Yards Rob Gronkowski 1,206 Travis Kelce 859 Dallas Clark 847 Keith Jackson 834 Shannon Sharpe 814

Kelce and Tyreek Hill became the first team-mate duo to each have multiple 100-yard receiving games in the same postseason.

Super Bowl LV will be the first to between the quarterbacks who won each of the two most recent Super Bowls. Brady won two years ago with the New England Patriots before Mahomes won last year with the Chiefs. The two starting quarterbacks have an age difference of 18 years, which is the largest between opposing Super Bowl quarterbacks, surpassing the 17 years between Brady and Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams two years ago.

Brady is the fourth quarterback to reach the Super Bowl with two different teams after Craig Morton (Cowboys and Broncos), Kurt Warner (Rams and Cardinals) and Peyton Manning (Colts and Broncos). Manning is the only previous quarterback to have won a Super Bowl with two different teams.

Excluding rookies, the last quarterback to reach the Super Bowl in his first season with a team was Jake Delhomme, who reached the Super Bowl with the Carolina Panthers in the 2003 season. The only non-rookie to with a Super Bowl in his first season with a new team was Trent Dilfer, who won in 2000 with the Baltimore Ravens.

