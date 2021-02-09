Super Bowl LV stats: Tom Brady wins seventh ring, Patrick Mahomes' win streak ends

6:06 Highlights of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV Highlights of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

Sky Sports Cricket statistician, and NFL fan, Benedict Bermange lends his talents to the 2020 NFL season, bringing you his top 10 stats from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl, giving him more victories than any other NFL franchise. He defeated three former Super Bowl MVP quarterbacks this postseason, in Drew Brees (SB XLIV), Aaron Rodgers (SB XLV) and Patrick Mahomes (SB LIV).

Tom Brady vs franchises: No of Super Bowl wins Wins Tom Brady 7 Steelers 6 Patriots 6 Cowboys 5 49ers 5

Brady joined Peyton Manning (Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos) as the only quarterbacks to have won the Super Bowl with two different teams (New England Patriots, Buccaneers), while he also became the first NFL player to win titles in three different decades.

2:43 Tom Brady was awarded the Super Bowl MVP and joked 'we knew this would happen' after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eased to victory over the Kansas City Chiefs Tom Brady was awarded the Super Bowl MVP and joked 'we knew this would happen' after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eased to victory over the Kansas City Chiefs

Brady is also the fourth player to win multiple North American national championships after turning 40, and the first to do so for different teams. He is the fifth player in the four major sports to win as many as seven titles.

Most titles in US sports history Player League Team Titles Bill Russell NBA Celtics 11 Yogi Berra MLB Yankees 10 Joe DiMaggio MLB Yankees 9 Mickey Mantle MLB Yankees 7 Tom Brady NFL Patriots/Bucs 7

At 43 years old, Brady became the oldest player to play in a Super Bowl. In being named MVP, he also surpassed the Pittsburgh Pirates' Willie Stargell - the 1979 World Series MVP aged 39 - as the oldest winner across the four major US sports.

1:39 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts to his team's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts to his team's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV

Patrick Mahomes lost his first NFL game by more than one score at the 54th time of asking. His streak of 53 successive games without such a loss in an NFL record. The last time Mahomes started and lost a game by more than one score was in November 2016 when he was at Texas Tech and lost 66-10 at Iowa State.

Longest NFL streak without losing a game by two scores Player Team Seasons Games Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 2017-20 53 Tom Brady Patriots 2010-12 45 Aaron Rodgers Packers 2009-11 43 Russell Wilson Seahawks 2012-14 38

The Chiefs became just the third team to fail to score a touchdown in a Super Bowl after the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VI and the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

3:17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians says winning Super Bowl LV in front of his mum was a dream come true Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians says winning Super Bowl LV in front of his mum was a dream come true

At 68 years old, Bruce Arians became the oldest coach to win a Super Bowl. The previous oldest was Bill Belichick who was 66 when the Patriots defeated the Rams two years ago.

Only the Buccaneers (2-0) and Baltimore Ravens (2-0) have played in multiple Super Bowls and won the lot. The New Orleans Saints and New York Jets have won their sole Super Bowl appearances.

0:35 Tom Brady found Rob Gronkowski to combine for their second touchdown of the game Tom Brady found Rob Gronkowski to combine for their second touchdown of the game

Brady and Rob Gronkowski connected on their 13th and 14th career postseason passing touchdown as a duo, the most by any QB-pass catcher duo in NFL history. Their five such touchdowns in Super Bowls also passed Joe Montana and Jerry Rice for the most all-time, while Gronkowski became the first player to catch a pass in five Super Bowls.

This was the first Super Bowl in history in which the receiving yards leader for each team was a tight end (Gronkowski and Travis Kelce).