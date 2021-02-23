Mike Iupati: Seattle Seahawks guard confirms retirement after 11 seasons in NFL

Mike Iupati played in four successive Pro Bowls between 2012 and 2015

Four-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Mike Iupati has retired after 11 seasons in the NFL with three NFC West teams.

Iupati, who has been playing through a neck injury since 2015, told The Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Washington on Monday that "my body was telling me it was time to close the door".

He made four straight Pro Bowls from 2012-15, the first three with San Francisco and the final one with Arizona. He was also a first-team All-Pro selection in 2012 with the 49ers.

Iupati spent five seasons in San Francisco after the 49ers selected him in the first round of the 2010 draft out of Idaho. He played for Arizona for four seasons and spent his final two years with the Seattle Seahawks.

Iupati started 139 of 140 regular-season games in his career, but he was limited to just 10 games this past season for Seattle.

The Seahawks tweeted congratulations to Iupati on his decision to retire.