Sam Darnold: New York Jets GM Joe Douglas to listen to calls on quarterback

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas has admitted he is open to listening to trade offers involving quarterback Sam Darnold.

"I will answer the call if it's made," Douglas said.

That position is of stark contrast to the call Douglas made last season on Darnold, who has struggled to get up to speed since being selected by the Jets with the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Darnold, 23, showed modest improvement from his rookie year to his second season. His touchdown total improved from 17 to 19, his interception total dropped from 15 to 13 and he completed a higher percentage of his passes (57.7 per cent in 2018, 61.9 per cent in 2019).

But in 2020, Darnold threw for a career-low 2,208 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games (all starts). He completed 59.6 per cent of his passes and was intercepted 11 times.

Darnold has thrown for 8,097 yards with 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions in 38 games (all starts) in his first three NFL seasons.

"As it pertains to Sam, we think Sam is a dynamic player in this league with unbelievable talent," Douglas said. "He really has a chance to hit his outstanding potential moving forward. But, you know, like I said earlier, if calls are made, I will answer."

So what are the Jets' options? They can stay the course with Darnold, select his replacement with the No 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft or even throw their hat in the ring toward chasing disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

BYU's Zach Wilson and Ohio State's Justin Fields are being mentioned as likely options at No 2 overall in the upcoming draft.

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is expected to be taken with the top overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"We're gathering as much information as we possibly can, especially as it pertains not only in free agency, but in this year's draft class," Douglas said.