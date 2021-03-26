San Francisco 49ers trade with Miami Dolphins for third pick of 2021 NFL Draft in blockbuster move

The 49ers have made a big play ahead of the draft

The San Francisco 49ers have made a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins for the number three pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 49ers gave up their number 12 pick, a 2022 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 as part of the swap.

The Dolphins had originally acquired the third overall pick as part of the trade that sent left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans in September 2019.

They also have their own pick, which is the 18th overall.

Moments after the San Francisco-Miami trade was announced, the Philadelphia Eagles confirmed another domino had fallen as they then executed a swap with Miami. The Eagles traded the No 6 and No 156 picks in exchange for No 12 overall, No 123 overall and a 2022 first-rounder.

Trade: #Eagles have traded picks No. 6 and No. 156 overall to the Dolphins in exchange for No. 12 overall, No. 123 overall, and a 2022 first-round pick. pic.twitter.com/Nzy949CsX4 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 26, 2021

These developments put the 49ers in quarterback contention, whether it be BYU's Zach Wilson, Ohio State's Justin Fields or perhaps even North Dakota State's Trey Lance.

The 49ers remain adamant that Jimmy Garoppolo will be their starting QB for the 2021 season

It also appears to set in stone the Dolphins' commitment to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who will be the starter in 2021.

