2021 NFL Draft: 20 of the best remaining players including Javonte Williams and Trevon Moehrig

TCU's Trevon Moehrig awaits as the top safety in the Draft. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

With Round One of the 2021 NFL Draft in the books and Trevor Lawrence officially a Jacksonville Jaguar, we now turn our attention towards some of the top prospects still up for grabs heading into Round Two and Three.

Who will snag a first-round talent early in the second? Who will dip into this year's incredibly deep wide receiver class? Who will grab the first defensive tackle? Who will be the sixth quarterback off the board?

Elijah Moore - WR - Ole Miss

The Ole Miss receiver beckons as one of the most gifted technicians available in this year's pool of wide receivers. From the head fakes to the release patterns, his polished route-running is masterful and likely a reason why former NFL receiver Steve Smith has taken such a liking to him. Creates separation with ease and is always a danger with the ball in his hands.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - LB - Notre Dame

One of the surprise first-round omissions. What he perhaps lacks in stature at around 220lbs he makes up for with his burst and speed, alongside the intelligence and versatility to contribute as a linebacker and a box safety. His agility allows him to make an impact while shifting laterally, while his slimmer frame helps him maintain speed while changing direction.

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Asante Samuel Jr - CB - Florida State

Another many felt could have gone late in the first round. Undersized but possesses excellent instincts to detect and nullify routes. Often finishes tackles well, benefits from superb hands and quick feet in preventing receivers from creating too much separation. Feisty at the point of contact and excels in off-man coverage.

Javonte Williams - RB - North Carolina

One segment to North Carolina's fascinating offensive armory alongside Michael Carter, Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome. Williams is one of the most physical and tenacious running backs in the class. Uses his power and speed to bulldoze his way through arms and bounce off tackle attempts, is able to make men miss in the open field, offers reliability as a receiving option and carries his grittiness as a ball carrier into his pass protection assignments. One of the most complete backs available.

North Carolina running back Javonte Williams - AP

Dyami Brown - WR - North Carolina

From Williams to his college team-mate Dyami Brown, who is coming off back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons and averaged 20-plus yards per catch over his previous 100 receptions. Dynamic deep-threat receiver that can dominate as a vertical option. Only query is a potentially-limited route tree at college, but he comes with a ton of upside in the right system.

Terrace Marshall - WR - LSU

Another supremely-gifted LSU receiver product. Marshall's height at 6ft 2in and long arms provide him with a broad catch radius, while his athleticism, quick feet and slick running style make him a threat both in the slot and as a vertical target outside the numbers. Can turn bad throws into gains and has the versatility to thrive in any scheme. Had 48 catches for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns for LSU in 2020, having spent 2019 playing behind Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.

LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall - AP

Elijah Molden - CB - Washington

Has a top-tier football IQ that gives him elite anticipation to read the quarterback's intentions and means he can afford to not be as quick as other corners in the class. Slightly undersized but is a competitive tackler in the run game and has the athleticism to be a day one starter.

Joseph Ossai - EDGE - Texas

Some considered Texas edge rusher Joseph Ossai as a potential first-round sleeper on the back of an impressive 2020 campaign in which he put up 54 total tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two pass defenses. Has the raw talent to be a ferocious disruptor at the line of scrimmage with the right coaching. Can sometimes misjudge the point of attack, but has the long arms and motor to readjust and make the play. A player with huge upside who could be a steal in the second round.

Texas' Joseph Ossai - AP

Trevon Moehrig - S - TCU

The recipient of last year's Jim Thorpe Award (given to the best defensive back in the nation), the No 1 safety in the class and an immediate full-time starter for the team that acquires his services. A fluid mover with adept ball-tracking and a willingness to step up as support against the run. Moehrig also supplies playmaking ability as evidenced by his seven career interceptions, which could have been more.

Teven Jenkins - OT - Texas

Teven Jenkins promises to bring plenty of welcome experience to his new NFL team having spread his time across right guard, left tackle and right tackle during his 37 career games at Oklahoma State. He is big, powerful, has violent hands, takes joy in flattening defenders and has good burst out of his stance to combat quick rushers. Short arms have been cited as a concern against long-arm rushers, but he has the mobility to compensate.

Oklahoma State's Teven Jenkins - AP

Christian Barmore - DT - Alabama

Arguably the top defensive tackle in what has been perceived as an extremely thin class as far as top-end talent is concerned. He has the natural power to prevail against double teams, the strong and slippery hands to get an edge on blockers and is another deemed to have the raw talent capable of turning him into a key contributor with the correct guidance. Among the concerns detailed by analysts are deficiencies in his technique and inconsistencies against the run.

Rondale Moore - WR - Purdue

A genuine joy to watch. Much like Alabama's DeVonta Smith, the 5ft 7in receiver out of Purdue faced doubts over his size. But you need only watch his 2018 tape to recognise he is something special. Electrifying with the ball in his hands, whether it be tearing through the back field in jet sweeps or generating instant separation to turn basic slants into routine chunk plays. His elusiveness is of the highest calibre, he has the toughness to truck defenders and displayed glimpses of what a polished route-runner he could go on to become in the NFL.

Rondale Moore holds off Nebraska linebacker Will Honas (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Azeez Ojulari - EDGE - Georgia

With a bigger frame, we might well have seen Azeez Ojulari taken in the first round. But regardless of his smaller frame as an edge rusher, he maintains the athleticism and brute strength to bully guards and both the motor and lateral quickness to hunt down carriers. Refine his pass rush movers and he could be a force at the next level.

Landon Dickerson - C - Alabama

Speaking to Sky Sports, NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger tipped the Alabama interior offensive lineman as the potential next Quenton Nelson, who has starred since coming into the league with the Indianapolis Colts. Had it not been for his grim injury record, Landon Dickerson would arguably have been a sure-thing first-round pick. He's nasty, he has great feet, he takes pride in tossing defenders to the ground, he finishes assignments as good as any offensive lineman in the Draft and has vast college experience under his belt.

Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Dillon Radunz - OT - North Dakota State

Fiery as a run blocker, moves his hands well to take control, good change of direction, has a steeliness upon engagement and offers all the traits to be a starter. Lateral mobility has been questioned, as has his ability to move up to the second level.

Levi Onwuzurike - DT - Washington

A contender with Alabama's Barmore as the top defensive tackle on the board. Fierce get off at the line of scrimmage, uses hands to take control of interior lineman and has the explosiveness to burrow his way into the backfield. Phenomenal effort player with good mobility in pursuit.

Washington defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike - AP

Tyson Campbell - CB - Georgia

Has an impressive blend of height (6ft 1in) and speed (4.36) that makes him an ideal NFL cornerback. Speed and agility make him effective in man coverage, with his combined footwork assisting him in shadowing comeback and curl routes. Durability has come into question with his history of injuries, although he did stay healthy in 2020, while he has been challenged to develop in zone coverage. Boasts natural gifts that could be cultivated into playmaking talent.

Nick Bolton - LB - Missouri

Praised by team-mates for his intelligence. Lack of size in comparison to others is made up for by east-to-west pop and great awareness to close down ball carriers in quick time on the perimeter, while also making him a useful option when blitzing. Analysts touch on his influence in zone coverage as an area for improvement, but he awaits as a shrewd pickup.

Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Carlos Basham Jr - EDGE - Wake Forest

Doesn't have the speed of other edge rushers, but has the pure power, first step burst and effort to win at the point of contact. Basham had 33.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown in 31 games across his last three seasons. May not make a name for himself when it comes to statistics, but you can count on him to do a lot of disruptive dirty work. He can take his game to new heights if he is able to develop his pass rush moves.

Pat Freiermuth - TE - Penn State

While the world has been enamoured by the tremendous Kyle Pitts, Penn State's Pat Freiermuth has been waiting patiently as the second-best tight end in the class and, for some, one of the most NFL-ready prospects. He's a receiving mismatch in his own right, with the strength to shrug off defenders and underrated separation speed for a man of his size. Reliable seam threat, has a high blocking ceiling and is incredibly tough to haul down once the ball is in his hands.

Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth in action against Memphis (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via AP)

10 more to look out for

Michael Carter - RB - North Carolina

Nico Collins - WR - Michigan

Liam Eichenberg - OT - Notre Dame

Kenneth Gainwell - RB - Memphis

Jabril Cox - LB - LSU

Jevon Holland - S - Oregon

Kellen Mond - QB - Texas A&M

Quinn Meinerz - C - Wisconsin-Whitewater

Jalen Mayfield - IOL - Michigan

Samuel Cosmi - OT - Texas

Coverage of the NFL Draft continues on Sky Sports NFL on Friday and Saturday, with the second and third round picks taking place on Friday from midnight