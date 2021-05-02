Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule honours wife's request by drafting Chuba Hubbard

Chuba Hubbard arrives in Carolina as backfield support for Christian McCaffrey (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The Carolina Panthers were on the clock during the fourth round of Saturday's NFL draft when coach Matt Rhule received a text.

It was his wife, Julie, and she had a succinct message: Draft Chuba Hubbard. Peace at the dinner table was maintained when Rhule and the Panthers followed the instructions and tabbed the Oklahoma State running back with the 126th overall selection.

Rhule broke the news to Hubbard when they chatted on the phone shortly after the pick was announced in Cleveland, where all seven rounds of the draft was held over three days starting with the first round on Thursday night.

"This is true. I got to tell you this, man," Rhule said to Hubbard in a video released by the Panthers. "About 10 minutes ago, my wife texted me and said, 'please take Chuba Hubbard.' So she speaks, it happens. We're excited to have you, man."

Count another offensive pick for 2021 ✅



Listen in on the @Hubbard_RMN call 📞 pic.twitter.com/TTos7iTHhu — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 1, 2021

Carolina owner David Tepper got on the phone and verified the text was legitimate while speaking to Hubbard.

The Panthers will be hoping Julie Rhule has an eye for talent and that Hubbard can be a solid backup to star runner Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey had a season for the ages in 2019 but played in just three games due to injuries last season. Now-departed journeyman Mike Davis filled in superbly but his limitations also made it clear Carolina needed to upgrade the position.

Hubbard had a huge season in 2019 when he rushed for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns for Oklahoma State. But things didn't go as well in the COVID-19 plagued 2020 campaign as he rushed for just 625 yards and five touchdowns in seven games before an ankle injury halted his season.

But Rhule, who once coached at Baylor, hasn't forgotten that day that mid-October day in 2019 when Hubbard rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

"I couldn't sit there and watch you run wild on me all those years at Baylor and not take you when I had the chance," Rhule said.