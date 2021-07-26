Washington Football Team sign Jonathan Allen to long-term extension

Jonathan Allen will be staying in Washington

Standout defensive tackle Jonathan Allen has signed a $72m four-year extension with the Washington Football Team.

Allen's deal came on the eve of Washington returning to action at their pre-season training camp and it is reported to include a signing bonus worth in the region of $30m.

The 26-year-old has blossomed into one of the best players in his position since being selected with the 17th pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Injuries made for a slow start to his professional career but it did not take Allen long to emerge as a team leader and key part of a defense which ranked second in the NFL last season.

Allen only managed two sacks last season, to go with his 63 tackles, but it was his presence on the field which caused trouble for opponents and allowed other Washington players, including rookie sensation Chase Young, to shine.

For his career, Allen has 190 tackles and 17 sacks.

Allen was due to become a free agent at the end of his contract next off-season, with the fear that he might have to be played under a franchise tag if a new deal had not been forthcoming.

Washington are currently using their tag on offensive tackle Brandon Scherff for a second season running.