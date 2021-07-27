Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback invests in MLS side Sporting Kansas City

Patrick Mahomes is already a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals while his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, is a co-owner of Kansas City NWS

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has invested in Sporting Kansas City, the MLS side have announced.

The Super Bowl MVP has consolidated his commitment to the city - already a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals while his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, is a co-owner of Kansas City NWSL.

On becoming a member of the Sporting Club ownership group, Mahomes said: "I am grateful for the opportunity to join Sporting Kansas City's ownership team and strengthen my connection to the fans and the city I love.

"Sporting is a community-oriented club and I am excited to continue supporting the growth of soccer in Kansas City."

Mahomes has spent his first four NFL seasons in Kansas City and guided the Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.

The three-time Pro Bowler and 2018 NFL MVP has led the Chiefs to consecutive Super Bowl appearances and was named in the Time 100 list of most influential people of 2020.

"Patrick is a tremendous ambassador for Kansas City and we are delighted to welcome him to the Sporting Club ownership group," said Cliff Illig, principal owner of Sporting KC.

"In addition to achieving excellence on the field, he is deeply committed to giving back to the community and elevating the sport of soccer.

"Patrick is also accustomed to cultivating a winning culture, and we look forward to contending for championships at Children's Mercy Park well into the future."