NFL News

News

Michael Thomas: New Orleans Saints identify eight positive COVID-19 cases including wide receiver

Six assistant coaches and a team nutritionist have also tested positive for coronavirus; the New Orleans Saints are scheduled to face the Carolina Panthers at the Bank of America Stadium on Sunday

Last Updated: 15/09/21 10:38am

Michael Thomas is one of eight positive coronavirus cases at the New Orleans Saints
Michael Thomas is one of eight positive coronavirus cases at the New Orleans Saints

Eight positive coronavirus cases have been identified at the New Orleans Saints including wide receiver Michael Thomas, NFL Network reported on Tuesday.

Six assistant coaches and a team nutritionist have also tested positive. All seven staff members have been vaccinated against the virus.

The Saints are now in enhanced COVID-19 mitigation protocol, which includes daily testing for all players and staff regardless of vaccination status.

A mask mandate has also been activated.

Meanwhile, Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore underwent thumb surgery on Tuesday, days after signing a $97.6m (£70.6m) deal with New Orleans.

Also See:

Good Morning Football's Kay Adams picks out the six players you should target on the waiver wire in NFL Fantasy Football this week

Good Morning Football's Kay Adams picks out the six players you should target on the waiver wire in NFL Fantasy Football this week
Good Morning Football's Kay Adams picks out the six players you should target on the waiver wire in NFL Fantasy Football this week

Lattimore, 25, chipped a bone in his thumb in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Green Bay Packers and could potentially play through the injury with a heavy bandage protecting his hand.

The Saints are scheduled to visit the Carolina Panthers (1-0) in Week 2.

Trending

©2021 Sky UK