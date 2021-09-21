NFL Week Two Stats: Josh Allen matches Jim Kelly mark as he tops 10,000 passing yards

Josh Allen surpassed 10,000 passing yards in his 45th career start as the Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2021 NFL season to pick out the best stats each week, with Josh Allen among the standouts from Week Two...

Daniel Jones rushed for 95 yards in the New York Giants' narrow 30-29 defeat to the Washington Football team. It's the most rushing yards by a Giants quarterback in the Superbowl era. However, they are still awaiting their first 100-yard rushing game from a QB.

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals threw interceptions on three successive pass attempts against the Chicago Bears. The last quarterback to suffer the same fate was Ryan Fitzpatrick for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week Three of the 2018 season.

Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson's growing pains continued. They've each thrown five interceptions through their first two NFL games, one short of the record for the most thrown in Weeks One and Two by a rookie quarterback. However, the crumb of comfort is that the record is held by a Hall of Famer.

Most interceptions from a rookie through first two weeks Player Team Season Interceptions Peyton Manning Colts 1998 6 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 2021 5 Zach Wilson Jets 2021 5 Matthew Stafford Lions 2009 5 Randall Cunningham Eagles 1985 5

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson had an afternoon to forget, throwing four interceptions against the New England Patriots New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson had an afternoon to forget, throwing four interceptions against the New England Patriots

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 35-0 for their largest shutout victory since they beat the Indianapolis Colts 38-0 on the backs of Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas in Week Three of the 1992 season.

Josh Allen surpassed 10,000 passing yards in his 45th career start, exactly the same number of starts it took Kelly to reach the same milestone.

Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal on the last play of the Minnesota Vikings' 34-33 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals. Since Mike Zimmer was named the Vikings head coach in 2014, his team have missed five potential go-ahead field goals in the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter - more than any other NFL team over that same time period.

Tom Brady continues to show no sign of slowing down. He threw five touchdown passes as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 48-25, taking his total to nine through the first two weeks of the season - one short of the record for a team's first two games.

Most touchdown passes through first two games Player Team Season TDs Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 2018 10 Tom Brady Buccaneers 2021 9 Peyton Manning Broncos 2013 9 Drew Brees Saints 2009 9 Russell Wilson Seahawks 2020 9

Safety Mike Edwards had two interception returns for touchdowns in the fourth quarter for the Bucs. He became the first player with multiple pick-sixes in a single quarter since the Otis Smith of the New York Jets managed it in 1997 against the Buccaneers.

Aaron Rodgers passed John Elway's career total of 51,475 passing yards to move into the top 10 in NFL history. The Green Bay Packers quarterback found himself trailing the Detroit Lions at half-time for the fifth time in a prime-time game, and he has managed to come back and win all five of those games - two on Sunday nights, one on Thursday night and one now on Monday night.

