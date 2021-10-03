Arizona Cardinals 37-20 Los Angeles Rams: Kyler Murray leads Cardinals to convincing road win in LA

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and L.A. Rams from Week Four of the 2021 season. Highlights of the matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and L.A. Rams from Week Four of the 2021 season.

Kyler Murray led the Arizona Cardinals to a convincing 37-20 road win over the Los Angeles Rams in a battle of the NFC West undefeated team at SoFi Stadium.

Story of the Game

Arizona's victory was their first over a Rams team coached by Sean McVay, having lost their eight previous meetings. It sees the Cardinals improve to 4-0 on the season, while LA drop to 3-1 on the year.

The Cardinals carved up the Rams' usually stingy defense to the tune of 37 points and 465 total yards, 216 of those gained on the ground.

Chase Edmonds led Arizona with 120 rushing yards on 12 carries, while James Conner found the endzone twice from his 18 carries (for 50 yards).

Quarterback Murray produced another electric display at quarterback. He finished 24 of 32 for 268 passing yards, with two touchdowns, adding a further 39 yards on the ground.

As for the Rams, Matthew Stafford finished 26 of 41 for 280 passing yards, with two touchdowns and an interception, with the offense generally struggling to find the fluency that earned them three-straight wins to start the season.

Stats leaders

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray earned his first career win over the Rams courtesy of an impressive personal performance

Passing: Kyler Murray, 24/32, 268 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: Chase Edmonds, 12 carries, 120 yards

James Conner, 18 carries, 50 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving: A.J. Green, five catches, 67 yards, 1 TD

Rams

Passing: Matthew Stafford, 26/41, 280 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing: Darell Henderson, 14 carries, 89 yards

Receiving: Van Jefferson, six catches, 90 yards, 1 TD

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Cardinals 0-3 Rams Matt Gay 42-yard field goal Cardinals 7-3 Rams Kyler Murray 41-yard TD pass to A.J. Green (extra point) Cardinals 7-10 Rams Matthew Stafford 14-yard TD pass to Van Jefferson (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Cardinals 14-10 Rams Kyler Murray 14-yard TD pass to Maxx Williams (extra point) Cardinals 21-10 Rams James Conner one-yard TD run (extra point) Cardinals 21-13 Rams Matt Gay 42-yard field goal Cardinals 24-13 Rams Matt Prater 23-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Cardinals 27-13 Rams Matt Prater 55-yard field goal Cardinals 34-13 Rams James Conner one-yard TD run (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Cardinals 37-13 Rams Matt Prater 23-yard field goal Cardinals 37-20 Rams Matthew Stafford 14-yard TD pass to Robert Woods (extra point)

Key Plays

The Rams actually got on the scoreboard first, with Matt Gay kicking a 42-yard field goal to see the home side score points off their opening possession.

But, after then forcing Arizona to punt, Stafford was intercepted by Bryon Murphy on their next series when trying to hit DeSean Jackson on a deep ball. Murphy later had to leave the game with a rib injury.

The Cardinals took over on their own 13-yard line and, six plays later, Murray hit Green for a superb 41-yard scoring strike to secure Arizona a 7-3 lead.

Los Angeles answered right back with a touchdown drive of their own, marching 75 yards on nine plays before Stafford hit Van Jefferson on a 14-yard touchdown toss to see the Rams reclaim the lead.

But Arizona wrestled it back for good when Murray found tight end Maxx Williams from 14 yards out. The Cardinals then stretched that lead to 21-10 - James Conner rumbling in for the first of two goal-line TDs - after capitalising on a Sony Michel fumble.

The two teams traded in field goals heading into half time, before Arizona took the game away in the second half, at one point streaking 24 points clear until Stafford found Robert Woods for a consolation score late on.

What's Next?

Next up for the Browns is a trip out to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers on Sunday.

As for the Vikings, they have an NFC North divisional clash at home against the winless Detroit Lions.

