Matt Ryan: Atlanta Falcons quarterback labels report that he wants to leave as 'false' and 'ridiculous'

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has denied talk of him looking to force an exit from the team

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has denied a report that says he is looking to leave the franchise and have a 'Matthew Stafford offseason'.

Ryan has been in Atlanta since being taken number three overall in the 2008 NFL Draft. A four-time Pro Bowler and the 2016 league MVP, Ryan has thrown for 56,757 yards and 355 touchdowns in his career.

He helped the Falcons reach Super Bowl LI, where they were famously beaten 34-28 in overtime by the New England Patriots after blowing a 28-3 third-quarter lead. Atlanta returned to the playoffs the following year, but have since posted three straight losing seasons and have started this campaign 1-3 under new head coach Arthur Smith.

It has led to suggestions that Ryan might follow in the footsteps on former Lions quarterback Stafford who, after only three playoff appearances in his 12 years in Detroit, joined a contender in the Los Angeles Rams this offseason and has started the season impressively.

"False. I think that's ridiculous," Ryan told The Athletic this week. "I'm giving you a credible source right here, that's just not true.

"I feel fortunate to have been here for 14 years. I really love it here, love the organisation, like the new coaching staff, like what they're about, feel like we have a good nucleus of players and we can win now, and I'm excited about that.

"I really feel like my skill set fits well within what he [Smith] is trying to do."

Ryan's Falcons visit the U.K. this week to play the first NFL International Series game in London in two years when they take on the New York Jets on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.30pm.

The 36-year-old has thrown for 990 passing yards, with eight touchdowns to three interceptions, through the first four games of the season.

After opening with a home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and defeat on the road to the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta got their first win in Week Three against the New York Giants before losing late to the Washington Football Team last Sunday.

