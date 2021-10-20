Aaron Rodgers doesn't regret 'I own you' celebration in Green Bay Packers win over Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has described his "I own you" celebration towards Chicago Bears fans on Sunday as a "special moment".

A video clip of Rodgers taunting the home Chicago crowd after running in for a touchdown in Green Bay's 24-14 victory went viral over the weekend, but the veteran quarterback doesn't regret the move.

In his weekly guest spot on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said the "obscenities" aimed his way from fans after his score prompted the emotional outburst.

"It was definitely spur of the moment," Rodgers said. "And I am proud of my [touchdown] runs.

"To be able to pull that one out and get the old pump-fake working and get into the endzone was pretty special.

"When I got down to my knee and looked up, all I could see and hear was obscenities. I didn't plan on telling the crowd that I own them.

"I think based on the statistical reference of my career, win percentage down there against them, definitely our teams have done some good things."

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a 21-5 record against NFC North rivals the Chicago Bears

The Packers-Bears rivalry is the oldest and most famous in NFL history, with over 200 meetings between the teams going back 100 years. After Sunday's win, Green Bay lead the all-time series 101 to 94 (with six ties).

Rodgers personally is 21-5 against the Bears (22 if including the playoffs), while Green Bay's previous quarterback - Hall of Famer Brett Favre went 22-10 against Chicago.

"I know I used 'I' a few times, but I do feel like it's a 'we' thing," Rodgers added on the celebration.

"Really since [Brett] Favre took over, we've flipped that entire series on its head. When Favrey took over, we were double-digits in the hole in the all-time series, and now we're seven up, so it feels good to be on this side of it.

"That was a special moment looking back. I didn't realise how crazy it would go. I love the response of my teammates backing me up."

