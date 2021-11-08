Tennessee Titans 28-16 Los Angeles Rams: Adrian Peterson scores on his NFL return in Titans road win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Tennessee Titans against the Los Angeles Rams in Week Nine of the NFL. Highlights of the Tennessee Titans against the Los Angeles Rams in Week Nine of the NFL.

The Tennessee Titans - without their superstar running back Derrick Henry - stunned the Los Angeles Rams with a 28-16 road victory at SoFi Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

Story of the Game

Tennessee (7-2) claimed a fifth-straight win despite having only 194 total yards. But the defense sacked Rams (7-2) quarterback Matthew Stafford five times and had interceptions on consecutive passes early in the second quarter to change the game.

Henry's replacements - 36-year-old future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson, Jeremy McNichols and D'Onta Foreman - combined for 74 yards on 22 carries. Peterson scored on a goal-line touchdown run in the fourth quarter in his first game for his new team.

Stats leaders

Titans

Passing: Ryan Tannehill, 19/27, 143 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: Jeremy McNichols, seven carries, 24 yards

Adrian Peterson, 10 carries, 21 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: A.J. Brown, five catches, 42 yards

Adrian Peterson scored a fourth-quarter touchdown in his first game for the Tennessee Titans

Rams

Passing: Matthew Stafford, 31/48, 294 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

Rushing: Darrell Henderson, 11 carries, 55 yards

Receiving: Robert Woods, seven catches, 98 yards

Cooper Kupp, 11 catches, 95 yards

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Titans 0-3 Rams Matt Gay 34-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Titans 7-3 Rams Ryan Tannehill two-yard TD pass to Geoff Swaim (extra point) Titans 14-3 Rams Kevin Byard 24-yard interception return for a TD (extra point) Titans 21-3 Rams Ryan Tannehill one-yard TD run (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Titans 21-6 Rams Matt Gay 22-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Titans 21-9 Rams Matt Gay 54-yard field goal Titans 28-9 Rams Adrian Peterson one-yard TD run (extra point) Titans 28-16 Rams Matthew Stafford three-yard TD pass to Sony Michel (extra point)

Key Plays

It was Los Angeles who started the game the strongest, taking a 3-0 lead as Matt Gay kicked a 34-yard field goal that was set up when Jalen Ramsey intercepted Ryan Tannehill.

But the second quarter swung wildly Tennessee's way, with Stafford first unwisely forcing a pass when backed up in his own endzone, David Long picked off the Rams QB and on the next play, Tannehill picked out tight end Geoff Swaim for the touchdown.

Stafford's next pass was similarly ill-fated, with Kevin Byard's interception this time returned 24 yards for a pick-six touchdown that suddenly saw the Titans into a healthy 14-3 lead.

Tennessee's offense didn't need a helping hand on their next possession, marching the ball 64 yards down the field on a 14-play drive that ate up over seven minutes of the clock and was ended with a Tannehill goal-line score to secure a 21-3 half-time advantage for the visitors.

L.A. scored on their first two offensive series of the second half, but failed to find the endzone on both occasions, settling for field goals to cut the deficit to 12.

But, crucially, midway through the fourth quarter, the Rams turned the ball over on downs when going for it on 4th-and-1 from the Tennessee 40-yard-line and Peterson subsequently scored for the Titans to all but end the game.

Stafford had a garbage-time touchdown toss to Sony Michel in the final minute of an otherwise chastening evening for the Super Bowl hopefuls.

What's Next?

The Colts (4-5) are next in action on Sunday, November 14 in an AFC South clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6). The Jets (2-6), meanwhile, have a somewhat trickier task ahead in their own AFC East divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills (5-2).

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!