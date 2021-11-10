NFL Week Nine Stats: Jacksonville Jaguars' Josh Allen wins battle versus Buffalo Bills QB namesake

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen got the better of his namesake, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, on Sunday

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2021 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

The Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants all came into Week Nine without a winning record, only to then defeat a team that began the week in first place in their division. That marked the first time since December 2011 that four teams with a .500-or-worse record entering Week Nine or later each defeated a division leader on the same day.

On Thursday night, the Indianapolis Colts defeated the New York Jets in the first NFL game in history to end in a final score of 45-30. In the process, the Colts became the first side in the last 50 years to have at least 250 yards rushing, at least 250 yards passing, two or fewer penalties and no turnovers in the same game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from the Week Nine matchup between the New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts. Watch highlights from the Week Nine matchup between the New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts.

Lamar Jackson had 120 yards rushing in the Baltimore Ravens' 34-31 overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings. It was his 10th game with at least 100 yards rushing, equalling Michael Vick's record for NFL quarterbacks. He also helped the Ravens rack up a franchise-record 36 first downs in the win.

Most 100-yard rushing TDs in NFL history Quarterbacks 100-yard rushing games Lamar Jackson 10 Michael Vick 10 Russell Wilson 4 Bobby Douglass 3 Billy Kilmer 3 Randall Cunningham 3 Tobin Rote 3 Cam Newton 3 Donovan McNabb 3

The Cleveland Browns beat divisional rivals Cincinnati Bengals by 41-16 and had three touchdowns of at least 60 yards - a rush (by Nick Chubb), a reception (by Donovan Peoples-Jones) and an interception (by Denzel Ward). The last team to score a touchdown of at least 60 yards by rush, reception and interception return in the same game was the San Diego Chargers in their 45-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in October 1967.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward picks off Joe Burrow for a 100-yard pick-six touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward picks off Joe Burrow for a 100-yard pick-six touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen enjoyed facing Buffalo Bills namesake, quarterback Josh Allen, recording the first sack and interception in NFL history against a player with the same name. Later on, David Long Jr of the Los Angeles Rams played David Long Jr of the Tennessee Titans.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen registered a hat-trick of a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery against Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen registered a hat-trick of a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery against Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The Los Angeles Chargers managed to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-24 despite having a non-scoring drive of 98 yards. They took over at their own one-yard line, drove all the way to the Eagles two-yard line before Justin Herbert's pass to Keenan Allen fell one yard short of the endzone. This equalled the longest non-scoring drive in the last 20 years since drive data has become available:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Tennessee Titans against the Los Angeles Rams in Week Nine of the NFL. Highlights of the Tennessee Titans against the Los Angeles Rams in Week Nine of the NFL.

The Titans moved to 7-2 with a 28-16 victory over the 7-2 Rams on Sunday night. The last team to win an NFL game by at least 12 points despite having been outgained by at least 150 yards and held to fewer than 200 total yards was the Bills, who defeated the Green Bay Packers 24-10 in November 2006.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Chicago Bears' clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week Nine of the NFL. Highlights of the Chicago Bears' clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week Nine of the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their dominant Monday Night Football performances with a 29-27 victory over the Chicago Bears which meant they have now won 19 consecutive home games on a Monday night. Their last home defeat on a Monday night was in October 1991 when they lost 23-20 to the Jeff Hostetler-led Giants.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!