Baltimore Ravens 10-22 Miami Dolphins: Xavien Howard scores fumble return touchdown to break open defensive battle
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entered the game for the Miami Dolphins after Jacoby Brissett injured his right knee early in the third quarter; Tagovailoa scored on a one-yard run late in the fourth quarter to put the game away
Last Updated: 12/11/21 7:37am
The Miami Dolphins stunned the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, coming out 22-10 winners in a defensive battle.
Story of the Game
The game took over three quarters to spark into life, with only field goals scored until Xavien Howard forced a fumble and returned it 49 yards for a Dolphins touchdown to break open the defensive battle.
Howard's score saw Miami into a 15-3 lead, though the Ravens would pull back to within five of their hosts as Lamar Jackson found Mark Andrews for a five-yard touchdown with four minutes and 12 seconds remaining.
But Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa - who entered the game after Jacoby Brissett injured his right knee early in the third quarter - scored on a one-yard run on the next series to put the game away. Tagovailoa had missed Miami's last two games due to a fractured middle finger on his throwing hand.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 26 of 43 passes for 238 yards and one touchdown in a tough outing. He ran for 39 yards but was sacked four times and threw an interception with 43 seconds left in the game.
Baltimore receiver Sammy Watkins had a couple of costly plays, including losing the fumble returned by Howard in the fourth quarter. In the first quarter, Watkins also pulled up short on a catchable pass at the back of the endzone and the Ravens had to settle for a field goal - Justin Tucker opening the scoring.
But Tucker missed on a 48-yarder on Baltimore's next possession to snap a streak of 14-straight successful field goals. The Dolphins, meanwhile, moved into a 9-3 lead early in the fourth quarter courtesy of Jason Sanders' boot as both offenses otherwise struggled.
Dolphins offensive lineman Robert Hunt technically scored a sensational diving touchdown before the third of those Sanders field goals, only for his remarkable effort not to count because he hadn't been reported as an eligible receiver. Miami would, however, score the game-opening touchdown courtesy of Howard a few plays later.
The Ravens (6-3) entered the game as seven-point favourites but were shut down for most of the night. Miami (3-7), meanwhile, claimed a second-straight win in an otherwise disappointing season.
Stats leaders
Ravens
- Passing: Lamar Jackson, 26/43, 238 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
- Rushing: Lamar Jackson, nine carries, 39 yards
- Receiving: Rashod Bateman, six catches, 80 yards
- Mark Andrews, six catches, 63 yards, 1 TD
Dolphins
- Passing: Tua Tagovailoa, 8/13, 158 yards (and 1 rushing TD)
- Jacoby Brissett, 11/23, 156 yards
- Rushing: Myles Gaskin, 14 carries, 31 yards
- Receiving: Albert Wilson, four catches, 87 yards
Scoring Summary
|FIRST QUARTER
|Ravens 3-0 Dolphins
|Justin Tucker 46-yard field goal
|SECOND QUARTER
|Ravens 3-3 Dolphins
|Jason Sanders 31-yard field goal
|Ravens 3-6 Dolphins
|Jason Sanders 22-yard field goal
|THIRD QUARTER
|FOURTH QUARTER
|Ravens 3-9 Dolphins
|Jason Sanders 29-yard field goal
|Ravens 3-15 Dolphins
|Xavien Howard 49-yard fumble return for a TD (failed two-point conversion)
|Ravens 10-15 Dolphins
|Lamar Jackson five-yard TD pass to Mark Andrews (extra point)
|Ravens 10-22 Dolphins
|Tua Tagovailoa one-yard TD run (extra point)
What's Next?
The Ravens (6-3) are on the road again in Week 11, travelling to Chicago next Sunday for a showdown with the Bears (3-6).
The Dolphins (3-7), meanwhile, next face the Jets (2-6) in somewhat of an AFC East basement battle in New York.
