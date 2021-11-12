Baltimore Ravens 10-22 Miami Dolphins: Xavien Howard scores fumble return touchdown to break open defensive battle

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the clash between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins in Week 10 of the NFL season The best of the action from the clash between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins in Week 10 of the NFL season

The Miami Dolphins stunned the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, coming out 22-10 winners in a defensive battle.

Story of the Game

The game took over three quarters to spark into life, with only field goals scored until Xavien Howard forced a fumble and returned it 49 yards for a Dolphins touchdown to break open the defensive battle.

Howard's score saw Miami into a 15-3 lead, though the Ravens would pull back to within five of their hosts as Lamar Jackson found Mark Andrews for a five-yard touchdown with four minutes and 12 seconds remaining.

But Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa - who entered the game after Jacoby Brissett injured his right knee early in the third quarter - scored on a one-yard run on the next series to put the game away. Tagovailoa had missed Miami's last two games due to a fractured middle finger on his throwing hand.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 26 of 43 passes for 238 yards and one touchdown in a tough outing. He ran for 39 yards but was sacked four times and threw an interception with 43 seconds left in the game.

Baltimore receiver Sammy Watkins had a couple of costly plays, including losing the fumble returned by Howard in the fourth quarter. In the first quarter, Watkins also pulled up short on a catchable pass at the back of the endzone and the Ravens had to settle for a field goal - Justin Tucker opening the scoring.

But Tucker missed on a 48-yarder on Baltimore's next possession to snap a streak of 14-straight successful field goals. The Dolphins, meanwhile, moved into a 9-3 lead early in the fourth quarter courtesy of Jason Sanders' boot as both offenses otherwise struggled.

Dolphins offensive lineman Robert Hunt technically scored a sensational diving touchdown before the third of those Sanders field goals, only for his remarkable effort not to count because he hadn't been reported as an eligible receiver. Miami would, however, score the game-opening touchdown courtesy of Howard a few plays later.

The Ravens (6-3) entered the game as seven-point favourites but were shut down for most of the night. Miami (3-7), meanwhile, claimed a second-straight win in an otherwise disappointing season.

Stats leaders

Ravens

Passing: Lamar Jackson, 26/43, 238 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: Lamar Jackson, nine carries, 39 yards

Receiving: Rashod Bateman, six catches, 80 yards

Mark Andrews, six catches, 63 yards, 1 TD

Dolphins

Passing: Tua Tagovailoa, 8/13, 158 yards (and 1 rushing TD)

Jacoby Brissett, 11/23, 156 yards

Rushing: Myles Gaskin, 14 carries, 31 yards

Receiving: Albert Wilson, four catches, 87 yards

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Ravens 3-0 Dolphins Justin Tucker 46-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Ravens 3-3 Dolphins Jason Sanders 31-yard field goal Ravens 3-6 Dolphins Jason Sanders 22-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER FOURTH QUARTER Ravens 3-9 Dolphins Jason Sanders 29-yard field goal Ravens 3-15 Dolphins Xavien Howard 49-yard fumble return for a TD (failed two-point conversion) Ravens 10-15 Dolphins Lamar Jackson five-yard TD pass to Mark Andrews (extra point) Ravens 10-22 Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa one-yard TD run (extra point)

What's Next?

The Ravens (6-3) are on the road again in Week 11, travelling to Chicago next Sunday for a showdown with the Bears (3-6).

The Dolphins (3-7), meanwhile, next face the Jets (2-6) in somewhat of an AFC East basement battle in New York.

