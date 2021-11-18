NFL Predictions Week 11: Neil Reynolds stays ahead of Jeff Reinebold by six after tied week

Despite Neil Reynolds' protestations that he wants to "give up" on making picks in this most unpredictable of NFL seasons, he stays six points ahead of Jeff Reinebold after both got the same number of predictions right last week... can the pair improve in Week 11?

Both got six predictions out of 14 right in Week 10, with one tie (Detroit Lions 16-16 Pittsburgh Steelers). Jeff correctly picked the New England Patriots' victory over the Cleveland Browns, but Neil recovered ground by predicting the Kansas City Chiefs' Sunday night success over the Las Vegas Raiders - Neil's overall lead on the season is now 94-88.

2021 Prediction Results Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Week One 9 7 Week Two 13 12 Week Three 12 11 Week Four 8 9 Week Five 14 12 Week Six 9 9 Week Seven 9 7 Week Eight 6 6 Week Nine 8 9 Week 10 6 6 Total Points 94 88

Week 11 Predictions Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Patriots @ Falcons Patriots Patriots Colts @ Bills Bills Bills Cowboys @ Chiefs Cowboys Cowboys Steelers @ Chargers Chargers Chargers Giants @ Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Lions @ Browns, Sun, 6pm Browns Browns Saints @ Eagles Saints Saints Dolphins @ Jets Dolphins Dolphins Washington @ Panthers Panthers Panthers 49ers @ Jaguars 49ers 49ers Texans @ Titans Titans Titans Packers @ Vikings Vikings Packers Ravens @ Bears Ravens Ravens Bengals @ Raiders, Sun, 9.05pm Bengals Bengals Cardinals @ Seahawks, Sun, 9.25pm Cardinals Cardinals Bold indicates live on Sky

New England Patriots @ Atlanta Falcons

Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Friday, 1.20am

Former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger questions whether anyone can beat the New England Patriots after the team won a fourth-straight game.

NEIL PICKS: Patriots

"The Patriots have got it rolling - winning four straight. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones is coming to the fore and developing well; I like how they use Kendrick Bourne and Hunter Henry; their run game is strong, and their defense."

JEFF PICKS: Patriots

"The Patriots are like that Ferrari in the rear-view mirror when you're on the M1. They're chasing you and you ain't gonna get away.

"Certainly if you're Buffalo, and other teams in the AFC, you've got to pay attention to the Patriots now, because they're starting to play really good football."

Indianapolis Colts @ Buffalo Bills

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

Former Colts receiver Pierre Garcon discusses Carson Wentz's start to life in Indianapolis and gives his thoughts on wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

NEIL PICKS: Bills

"I like the Bills in this one. I trust Josh Allen every day of the week over Carson Wentz, who is still too sketchy at quarterback for me."

JEFF PICKS: Bills

"Buffalo, to me, will be in the Super Bowl come February 13. As for Indianapolis, they've got some great players - Jonathan Taylor is a tremendous weapon - but I think this is a Bills team that is starting to hit their stride.

"I like the way they responded last week after their abysmal performance in Jacksonville, they took care of business against the Jets."

Dallas Cowboys @ Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm

Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes as the Kansas City Chiefs offense rediscovered their best form in a 41-14 rout of the Las Vegas Raiders.

NEIL PICKS: Cowboys

"Dallas have the number one offense in the NFL, while the Chiefs put up 41 points on the Raiders last week - 400 yards and five TDs from Patrick Mahomes. This should be a good one!

"The Chiefs have lost two at home already this season - to the Chargers and the Bills - and were pushed pretty close by Green Bay. I'm taking the Cowboys on the road."

JEFF PICKS: Cowboys

"I think we've got to pump the breaks just a little on Kansas City. Everybody wants to see them become what everyone thought they were going to be, but I'm not convinced yet.

"The Cowboys, on the other hand, put in a dominant performance against not a bad Falcons team last week! They are so much better defensively this season too, so even though this game is in Arrowhead, I'm taking the Cowboys."

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers have lost their way a little in recent weeks, losing three of their last four

NEIL PICKS: Chargers

"Have the Chargers been found out a little bit? It doesn't look like Justin Herbert has been as effective in the last few weeks.

"Like normal, it won't be much of a home crowd for them in Los Angeles - Steelers fans will be waving those Terrible Towels in the stands - but I'm still taking the Chargers to win."

JEFF PICKS: Chargers

"The Chargers are not a bad football team, but we've seen what their ceiling is in the last few weeks. They're not a Super Bowl-ready team unless they suddenly get hot down the stretch.

"The Pittsburgh offense has struggled so much this season - even if Ben Roethlisberger is back from Covid, I'm not sure they have enough. Najee Harris can't do everything. Chargers for me."

New York Giants @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.15am

Antonio Gibson sealed a dramatic upset win for the Washington Football Team over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with this late touchdown run.

NEIL PICKS: Buccaneers

"I think the Buccaneers will send out a message in this game after back-to-back losses. The Giants will be coming into this one on the back of 15 days of rest, which may be a factor, but I'm still backing Tampa Bay."

JEFF PICKS: Buccaneers

"The Giants may well be rested, but they're still going to get their butts beat by the Bucs."

