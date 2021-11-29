Los Angeles Rams 28-36 Green Bay Packers: Odell Beckham Jr scores first TD for Rams but can't prevent third-straight defeat

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Los Angeles Rams up against the Green Bay Packers in Week 12 of the NFL Highlights of the Los Angeles Rams up against the Green Bay Packers in Week 12 of the NFL

The Green Bay Packers inflicted a third-straight defeat on the Los Angeles Rams as they came out 36-28 winners in a crunch NFC clash at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Story of the Game

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns, and ran in for another, while Green Bay also turned three Rams turnovers into 17 points - Rasul Douglas' 33-yard interception return for a touchdown saw the hosts streak 36-17 clear late in the third quarter.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford also had just over 300 yards passing, and three touchdowns - the last of which was a 54-yarder to Odell Beckham Jr., his first since joining the team mid-season - but he also tossed that costly pick six to Douglas and lost a fumble in the first quarter to set up Rodgers' rushing TD.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a 54-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., his first for his new team. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a 54-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., his first for his new team.

It was another sloppy display from the Rams (7-4), who have now dropped three straight, to the Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers and now the Packers. The Packers (9-3), meanwhile, now head into their bye week as the No 2 seed in the NFC.

Stats leaders

Rams

Passing: Matthew Stafford, 21/38, 302 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing: Darrell Henderson, 16 carries, 55 yards

Receiving: Van Jefferson , seven catches, 96 yards

Van Jefferson, three catches, 93 yards, 1 TD

Odell Beckham Jr., five catches, 81 yards, 1 TD

Packers

Passing: Aaron Rodgers, 28/45, 307 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: A.J. Dillon, 20 carries, 69 yards

Receiving: Davante Adams, eight catches, 104 yards

Randall Cobb, four catches, 95 yards, 1 TD

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Rams 0-7 Packers Aaron Rodgers one-yard TD run (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Rams 0-10 Packers Mason Crosby 45-yard field goal Rams 7-10 Packers Matthew Stafford 79-yard TD pass to Van Jefferson (extra point) Rams 7-13 Packers Mason Crosby 28-yard field goal Rams 10-13 Packers Matt Gay 36-yard field goal Rams 10-20 Packers Aaron Rodgers seven-yard TD pass to Randall Cobb (extra point) Rams 17-20 Packers Matthew Stafford six-yard TD pass to Darrell Henderson (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Rams 17-27 Packers Aaron Rodgers five-yard TD pass to A,J, Dillon (extra point) Rams 17-30 Packers Mason Crosby 29-yard field goal Rams 17-36 Packers Rasul Douglas 33-yard interception return for a TD (failed two-point conversion) FOURTH QUARTER Rams 25-36 Packers Matthew Stafford 54-yard TD pass to Odell Beckham Jr (two-point conversion) Rams 28-36 Packers Matt Gay 39-yard field goal

Key Plays

The Rams quickly gifted the Packers a 10-point lead as Rodgers first scored following Stafford's fumble and then Mason Crosby added a field goal after L.A. turned the ball over on downs when opting to go for a fourth-and-one from their own 29-yard line.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a 79-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Van Jefferson. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a 79-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Van Jefferson.

The Rams offense got back on track when Stafford hit Van Jefferson on a 79-yard deep-ball touchdown pass. And, after a second Crosby kick for Green Bay, the visitors again pulled back to within three of the Packers when Randall Cobb muffed a punt return to set them up with great field position, from which Matt Gay kicked his first field goal.

Cobb made amends with a seven-yard touchdown reception later in the second quarter, but once again the Rams were able to stay within striking distance as Stafford found Darrell Henderson for a six-yard score on their next series.

Leading just 20-17 at half-time, Green Bay's dominance began to tell in the third quarter as A.J. Dillon capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive to open proceedings with a five-yard touchdown reception.

Crosby increased the Packers' advantage with a third successful field goal following a lost fumble by Rams punt returner J.J. Koski, while Douglas' pick six score all but ended the contest as Green Bay suddenly held a 36-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas intercept a pass from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for a pick six! Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas intercept a pass from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for a pick six!

Beckham's 54-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth - his first in his second game for the Rams since being released by the Cleveland Browns - was one rare bright spot for Los Angeles as they succumbed to a third successive defeat.

Crosby missed a late field goal try from 42 yards, while Gay's from 39 was good for the Rams to cut the deficit to eight points and set-up a last-ditch onside kick, but the Packers recovered and ran out the clock for the win.

What's Next?

The Rams (7-4) have the chance to get back to winning ways next Sunday at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9), while the Packers (9-3) now have a week off as they head into their bye. They play the Chicago Bears (4-7) in an NFC North divisional clash when they next see the field in Week 14.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!