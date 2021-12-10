Demaryius Thomas: Former Denver Broncos wide receiver dies aged 33

Demaryius Thomas won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2015 and earned four Pro Bowls in a Broncos uniform

Demaryius Thomas, a four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver with the Denver Broncos, has died at the age of 33.

Thomas was found dead in his home from a medical issue and no foul play is suspected, the Roswell (Georgia) Police Department confirmed in a statement to NFL Media.

Thomas, who announced his retirement from the NFL in June, would have turned 34 on Christmas Day.

He hauled in 63 touchdown passes during his 10-year career, spent mostly in Denver, and finished with 724 catches for 9,763 yards.

The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Demaryius Thomas and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/rAXYguAUy1 — NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2021

The Broncos selected Thomas No 22 overall in the 2010 draft out of Georgia Tech. Thomas ranks No 2 in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns on the Broncos' all-time list, trailing only Rod Smith in both categories.

Thomas won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2015 and earned four Pro Bowls in a Broncos uniform.

Thomas was traded to the Houston Texans in 2018 and last played with the New York Jets in 2019, starting 10 of 11 games.