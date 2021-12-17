NFL Week 15: Cleveland Browns, Washington Football Team and Los Angeles Rams games rescheduled

Baker Mayfield is one of Cleveland's players to test positive for Covid-19

The NFL has rescheduled three Week 15 games because of ongoing Covid-19 outbreaks among participating teams.

Three teams - the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team - have suffered outbreaks well into double figures over the last few days.

The Browns clash with the Las Vegas Raiders, which was scheduled to be live on Sky Sports NFL on Saturday night, has been pushed back to Monday.

Similarly, the Seattle Seahawks visit to the Rams and Washington's short trip to take on the Philadelphia Eagles have been moved back from Sunday slots to Tuesday.

The rapidly-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19 has hit all North American sports this week, but the NFL has been particularly badly affected.

Cleveland were already above 20 reported cases, including quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski and were facing having to use their third-string quarterback Nick Mullens.

Former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller was one of nine Rams added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, according to the NFL website, with a total of 25 players from the franchise on the list.

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke was placed on the list on Friday amid reports that the team now has over 20 players on the list overall, including his back-up Kyle Allen.

Vaccinated NFL players who test positive must then have two negative tests 24 hours apart and be asymptomatic before being cleared to return and come off the reserve/Covid-19 list.

The NFL has also called on players to get vaccine boosters as soon as possible to avoid what is threatening to be a chaotic end to the regular season.