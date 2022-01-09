Denver Broncos announce departure of head coach Vic Fangio

Denver Broncos have parted company with head coach Vic Fangio

Denver Broncos have confirmed the departure of head coach Vic Fangio after the season-ending 28-24 loss to Kansas City Chiefs.

Fangio failed to make the play-offs in his three seasons in charge and leaves with a 19-30 record.

He had a fourth year left on his contract with a team option for 2023, but the Broncos have opted to part ways and head in a new direction.

"I have tremendous respect for Vic and all he's accomplished in the NFL," general manager George Paton said in a statement, less than 24 hours after the 28-24 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Over the past year, I appreciate his partnership, friendship and the tireless work-ethic he demonstrated as our head coach. Vic will continue to have great success in this league, and I thank him for everything he did for the Broncos as well as me personally.

"Looking ahead, there's a lot of work to be done for us to take the next step. Winning is not easy, and we're going to embrace the opportunity to improve in every single area of our operation.

"Our search to find the next head coach of the Broncos will be a comprehensive, collaborative process. We're approaching it with an open mind and look forward to spending time with some outstanding candidates.

"With the foundation in place, the progress that's been made and the resources we have to get better, I'm excited about the future of our team. We will find an outstanding leader and head coach for the Broncos and our fans."

The Broncos have not appeared in the postseason since their Super Bowl 50 win.

Dallas Cowboys coordinator Dan Quinn, who reached the Super Bowl as head coach of the Atalanta Falcons, is reportedly a leading candidate to replace Fangio.

The Broncos may also be on the lookout for a new quarterback this off-season after neither Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock greatly impressed in 2021.

The Broncos were in play-off contention but lost their final four games to finish 7-10.

"For the last three seasons, Vic put his heart and soul into coaching the Broncos," added president and CEO Joe Ellis.

"I want to thank coach Fangio for giving his maximum effort to our organisation since the day he was hired.

"George will have full authority to select the next head coach of the Broncos. This is his decision and his program. I have complete confidence in George's ability to lead an exhaustive and successful head coaching search.

"We will give George every available resource and fully support him in hiring the very best head coach to lead the Broncos."

The Broncos currently hold the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft - although that could change following Sunday's results - and have five picks in the first three rounds.

They also have young talent on the roster, including receivers Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy, along with running back Javonte Williams and defensive players Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II and Bradley Chubb.