Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 Kansas City Chiefs: Evan McPherson kicks game-winning field goal in overtime to lead Bengals to Super Bowl after stunning comeback

Evan McPherson kicked a 31-yard game-winning field goal in overtime as the Cincinnati Bengals reached the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1988 season after stunning the Kansas City Chiefs with a 27-24 victory in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead.

Story of the Game

Vonn Bell intercepted Patrick Mahomes on the third play in overtime to kickstart the decisive drive that would ice the largest comeback in Conference Championship game history.

The Bengals had trailed 21-3 in the first half after a lightning Chiefs start, and did not lead in the game until 6.04 remaining when McPherson split the posts from 52 yards to put the visitors up 24-21.

Harrison Butker then sent the game beyond regulation with a 44-yard field goal as time expired, only for the Chiefs to be denied a third straight trip to the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes had been near-perfect during a first half in which he went 18 of 21 passing for 220 yards and three touchdowns to Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman as the Chiefs appeared well on course to advance to a Super Bowl showdown at SoFi Stadium.

Samaje Perine ignited an unlikely comeback inside the final two minutes of the second quarter, though, when he slalomed through Chiefs bodies behind a big block from rookie offensive tackle Jackson Carman for a 41-yard touchdown to make it 21-10.

The Bengals defense followed up with a critical stop to deny Hill at the one-yard line on second-and-goal on the final play of the half.

McPherson's 31-yard field goal cut the lead to eight points after the break, before BJ Hill's interception off Mahomes on the ensuing drive set up Burrow's two-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase and two-point conversion to Trent Taylor to make it 21-21.

Momentum looked like it might swing back in the Chiefs' favour when Burrow was intercepted by L'Jarius Sneed inside the first minute of the fourth quarter, but Kansas City could only manage a swift three-and-out.

Burrow twice scrambled to convert crucial third-and-longs, the first of which saw him miraculously escape a Chris Jones sack on two occasions, to tee up McPherson's go-ahead field goal.

The former LSU national champion became the first No.1 overall pick quarterback to reach the Super Bowl in his second season in the NFL, finishing the game 23 of 38 for 250 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Stats Leaders

Bengals

Passing: Joe Burrow, 23/38, 250 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing: Joe Mixon, 21 carries, 88 yards

Receiving: Tee Higgins, six catches, 103 yards

Chiefs

Passing: Patrick Mahomes, 26/39, 275 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs

Rushing: Jerick McKinnon, 12 carries, 65 yards

Receiving: Travis Kelce, 10 catches, 95 yards, 1 TD

Hill had set the tone for the Chiefs' early dominance when he showed excellent soft hands to absorb Mahomes' bullet at the back of the end zone for a 10-yard strike to cap an 11-play 84-yard drive.

Cincinnati settled for Evan McPherson's 32-yard field goal in response after Charvarius Ward broke up an end zone-bound pass intended for Ja'Marr Chase. The Bengals might have had reason to feel disgruntled after a divisive non-call on Rashad Fenton's tight coverage to deny Tee Higgins a touchdown on the previous play, with the Chiefs defensive back seemingly pinning the wide receiver's right arm to force him into attempting the catch with one hand.

Zac Taylor's side were dealt a blow shortly after when tight end C.J Uzomah was carted off with a knee injury, before returning on crutches on the sideline later in the game.

Kansas City extended their lead when a gyrating Mahomes escaped a collapsing pocket before rolling to his right and floating a five-yard score to Kelce for a 14-3 advantage. Two successive touchdown drives became three as he flicked a three-yard pass to a wide-open Hardman to establish a 21-3 lead with five minutes to play.

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Bengals 0-7 Chiefs Patrick Mahomes 10-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill (extra point) Bengals 3-7 Chiefs Evan McPherson 32-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Bengals 3-14 Chiefs Patrick Mahomes five-yard TD pass to Travis Kelce (extra point) Bengals 3-21 Chiefs Patrick Mahomes three-yard TD pass to Mecole Hardman (extra point) Bengals 10-21 Chiefs Joe Burrow 41-yard TD pass to Samaje Perine (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Bengals 13-21 Chiefs Evan McPherson 31-yard field goal Bengals 21-21 Chiefs Joe Burrow two-yard TD pass to Ja'Marr Chase (Burrow pass to Trent Taylor for two-point conversion) FOURTH QUARTER Bengals 24-21 Chiefs Evan McPherson 52-yard field goal Bengals 24-24 Chiefs Harrison Butker 44-yard field goal OVERTIME Bengals 27-21 Chiefs Evan McPherson 31-yard field goal

What's Next?

It's onto Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium for the Bengals, with build-up underway live on Sky Sports NFL from 10pm followed by kickoff at 11:30pm on Sunday February 13.

