NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says league will review diversity coaching approach after Brian Flores lawsuit

Brian Flores sued the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league plans to bring in external experts to assist in reviewing its approach to promoting diversity within its coaching staffs after former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit alleging racist hiring practices.

In a memo sent to all 32 teams, Goodell labelled the results of the league's push for diversity as 'unacceptable' and acknowledged the concerns of Flores, including his claims that Miami owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 for every defeat during the 2019 season.

Flores sued the NFL as well as the Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos this week, criticising the league for conducting business like a "plantation" and inadequately tackling racism in regards to the hiring of Black coaches and general managers.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell just sent this memo to clubs, saying the league is retaining outside experts to help reevaluate its DEI policies and matters regarding integrity of the game will be "reviewed thoroughly and independently" in light of allegations from Brian Flores.

"I want to address a subject many of us have discussed together, not only this week, but consistently for many years," said Goodell.

"Racism and any form of discrimination in contrary to the NFL's values. We have made significant efforts to promote diversity and adopted numerous policies and programs which have produced positive change in many areas, however we must acknowledge that particularly with respect to head coaches the results have been unacceptable. We will re-evaluate and examine all policies, guidelines and initiatives relating to diversity, equity and inclusion, including as they relate to gender. We are retaining outside experts to assist in this review and will also solicit input from current and former players and coaches, advocates and other authorities in this area. Our goal is simple: make our efforts and those of the clubs more effective so that real and tangible results will be achieved.

Profootballtalk's Mike Florio discusses the potential impact of former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores' decision to file a class action lawsuit against the NFL in which he alleges racial discrimination in its hiring practices.

"We understand the concerns expressed by Coach Flores and others this week. While the legal process moves forward, we will not wait to reassess and modify our strategies to ensure that they are consistent with our values and longstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. In particular, we recognise the need to understand the lived experiences of diverse members of the NFL family to ensure that everyone has access to opportunity and is treated with respect and dignity.

"We also take seriously any issue relating to the integrity of NFL games. These matters will be reviewed thoroughly and independently. We expect that these independent experts will receive full cooperation from everyone associated with the league or any member club as this work proceeds.

"There is much work to do, and we will embrace this moment and seize the opportunity to become a stronger, more inclusive league."

Flores attorneys respond

Upon the release of Flores' lawsuit, the NFL published a statement insisting his claims were 'without merit, while the Giants, Broncos and Dolphins have all strongly denied the allegations.

Flores's attorneys Doug Wigdor and John Elefterakis released another statement in response to Goodell's memo on Saturday, suggesting it is a 'public relations plot' and calling for a 'federal monitor' to oversee the NFL.

"Unfortunately, immediately after Coach Flores filed the class action lawsuit, the NFL and various teams reflexively, and without any investigation, denied the detailed allegation set forth in the 60 page complaint," the statement read.

Jeff Reinebold believes change is needed at ownership level in the NFL to create opportunities for minority coaches. This comes after former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL for alleged 'racist hiring policies'.

"As a result, when we spoke to the national media the following day we made clear that the NFL should view this class action lawsuit as an opportunity to engage in real change and confront the obvious reality. The statement made today by the Commissioner is, on the surface, a positive first step, but we suspect that this is more of a public relations plot than real commitment to change.

"For too many years, the NFL has hidden behind the cover of foundations that were supposed to protect the rights of Black players and coaches, all while letting systemic racial bias fester in its front offices. The NFL is now rolling out the same playbook yet again and that is precisely why this lawsuit was filed.

"We would be pleased to talk to the Commissioner about real change, but unfortunately he has not reached out to us to engage in such a discussion. In fact, nobody from the NFL has reached out to us. Absent such a discussion followed by unbiased and concrete change, we believe that a court of governmental agency must order a federal monitor to oversee the NFL as the NFL cannot continue to police itself."