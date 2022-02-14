Odell Beckham Jr.: Los Angeles Rams receiver believed to have suffered torn ACL in Super Bowl win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Odell Beckham Jr was carried off after suffering a knee injury. Odell Beckham Jr was carried off after suffering a knee injury.

Odell Beckham Jr. is faced with another gruelling offseason of recovery and a race to be fit for the start of the 2022 NFL campaign after reportedly suffering the second ACL tear of his career in Sunday night's Super Bowl.

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver was forced off in the second quarter of the 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals after going down clutching his knee in visible pain with a non-contact injury sustained while attempting a catch.

It came not long after the mid-season acquisition from the Cleveland Browns had opened the scoring at SoFi Stadium with a 17-yard touchdown catch.

Beckham was eventually ruled out before returning to the sideline in street clothes to watch his side win the franchise's first Super Bowl title since the 1999 season.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport confirmed on Monday that it is believed the 29-year-old tore his ACL.

"I know what a huge impact he's had on our football team since we got him. It was heartbreaking to see that because, just to be able to get to that moment, and he had really made an impact with those two catches that were huge plays," said Rams head coach Sean McVay.

"My heart goes out to him, I love Odell, really grateful for the many contributions he made, we wouldn't be champs without him."

Beckham Jr had arguably been playing his best football since the heights of his career with the New York Giants having arrived in Los Angeles in November after being released by the Browns, where his production had been limited in a run-first offense.

In eight regular season games with the Rams he made 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns, before following up in the playoffs with 21 catches for 288 yards and two scores on his way to a first career Super Bowl ring.

It will be the second time he has torn his ACL, the first coming against the Bengals in Week Seven of the 2020 season.