Brian Flores: Pittsburgh Steelers hire former Miami Dolphins head coach as assistant

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers as a defensive assistant

The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as their senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach.

Earlier this month, Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL and three teams alleging racial discrimination in hiring practices.

Flores began his NFL coaching career with the New England Patriots in 2008 and spent the large part of his career there before joining the Dolphins as head coach in 2019.

He finished with a 24-25 record over three seasons before Miami fired him in January despite back-to-back winning records (10-6 and 9-8).

Flores will help out defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, who was promoted to replace retiring coach Keith Butler.

We have named Brian Flores as our senior defensive assistant/linebackers. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 19, 2022

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said: "I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL."

"Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team."

In his lawsuit, Flores suggested the NFL and team owners conduct business like a "plantation" as well as criticising the league for inadequately tackling racism in regards to the hiring of black coaches and general managers.

Flores claimed the New York Giants interviewed him this offseason to follow the 'Rooney Rule' of interviewing minority coaches, despite having already decided to appoint new head coach Brian Daboll. He said the Denver Broncos conducted a similar "sham" interview in 2019.

He continued by claiming Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 for every loss during Miami's 2019 season in order to put the team in an advantageous NFL Draft position.

The Giants, Broncos and Dolphins denied all claims, while the NFL has hired a law firm to defend against Flores's claims.