Aaron Rodgers still deciding on whether he will stay with Green Bay Packers, request a trade or retire

Aaron Rodgers won his fourth NFL MVP award in 2021 and his second in as manyh seasons

Aaron Rodgers says he has still not made up his mind over whether he will return to the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 NFL season.

Rodgers' Instagram post on Monday night thanking former and current team-mates and coaches had led to speculation an announcement on the quarterback's plans was imminent.

But the 38-year-old told The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday "there will be no news today, no decision on my future".

Speaking after the 2021 NFL campaign had ended, Rodgers said he would not rule out retiring from the sport, requesting a trade or staying with the Packers for an 18th season.

Rodgers won his second straight MVP award last term and his fourth in total having also landed the prize in 2011 and 2014.

Rodgers helped Packers to a 13-4 record in the regular season in 2021

The Packers went 13-4 in the regular season and won a third straight NFC North title before losing 13-10 at home to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional playoffs.

Rodgers said: "There's not a lot to talk about football-wise and this will be a topic of conversation.

"But I am looking forward to making a decision and moving forward. I think it's best for me. It's best for the team. It's best for all parties involved. Let's just get this behind us."

Rodgers says he had a "free-flowing" and "honest" conversation with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst after also heading into the 2021 season with question marks about his future with the team.

"I'm definitely thankful for the work that he put in on the relationship," Rodgers said of Gutenkunst.

Rodgers also said he enjoyed positive conversations with head coach Matt LaFleur and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball.

"It wasn't a one-way street. I knew that I had to grow as well," he added.

"I had to be more comfortable with those conversations, with being responsive to them in a super-timely manner, trying to find kindness in the adverse moments or difficult conversations we had.

"I feel like we all grew and had a good year of communication, had nice conversations after the season. I felt really good at how that got tied up before I left town."

Reflecting on his Instagram post, Rodgers added: "I just came out of a 12-day cleanse where you're eating a specific diet and you're going through these treatments every day and you're not really doing anything else.

"You've got to kind of turn everything else off, so you're not working out, you're not straining or anything. It not only heals you physically, but I think it takes away mental stress.

"The spiritual part, I think, allows you to kind of enjoy the meditations a little more, so when I come out, my first thought is intense gratitude for the people in my life."