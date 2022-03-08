Russell Wilson set to be traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson is set for a stunning move to the Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson is set to be traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in one of the biggest deals in NFL history.

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock will be sent to Seahawks as part of the deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Wilson, 33, made 14 starts in 2021, missing games for the first time in his 10-year career due to injury. He passed for a career-low 3,113 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions.

As part of the deal, the Broncos will get Wilson and a fourth-round pick, while the Seakhawks will get two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Lock, defensive tackle Shelby Harris and tight-end Noah Fant, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

The deal is pending Wilson waiving his no-trade clause and a physical - and cannot be made official until the NFL's new league year opens on March 16.

The Broncos teased the trade with a video from the film Castaway, showing Tom Hanks speaking to a volleyball he had christened Wilson.

Several teams are said to have enquired about Russell with the Seakhawks, with the Washington Commanders among those interested, but Russell's first choice had always been to go to Denver, according to reports.

It is said the strength of the Broncos' roster, the young receivers the franchise has, their strong defence, and young coach in Nathaniel Hackett, who has had so much success with Aaron Rodgers, all convinced Russell to make the move.

For the Broncos, their search for consistency and quality at quarterback since the departure of Peyton Manning in 2015 looks to have been filled.

In terms of the players Seattle will gain from the deal: Harris, 30, recorded 49 tackles, six sacks and one fumble recovery in 16 games last season with the Broncos.

Lock, 25, threw for 787 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in six games while serving as the backup to Teddy Bridgewater in 2021.

Fant, 24, had 68 catches for 670 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games last season.