NFL legend Tom Brady backtracks on retirement and confirms return to Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022

Tom Brady will return to the Buccaneers for the forthcoming season

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady has sensationally backtracked on his decision to retire from NFL and has confirmed his intention to return in 2022.

Brady said last month that he was calling time on his legendary NFL career spanning 22 seasons, having amassed five Super Bowl MVP awards and three league MVP awards during a glittering career.

The veteran, who tops the all-time lists for passing yards and passing touchdowns, had spent most of his career at the New England Patriots before switching to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the previous two seasons.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds says Brady is the greatest player the sport has ever seen and he was 'going out on top' when initially announcing his retirement Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds says Brady is the greatest player the sport has ever seen and he was 'going out on top' when initially announcing his retirement

Brady said "never say never" about playing again within a week of his initial retirement statement, with the 44-year-old now confirming his intention to return to the Buccaneers for the 2022 campaign.

In a statement released on Twitter, Brady said: "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

"That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business. LFG."

More to follow...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at Brady's top plays from the NFL 2021 season A look back at Brady's top plays from the NFL 2021 season

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.