Dwayne Haskins: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback dies after being hit by a car in Florida

Pittsburgh Steelers are mourning the tragic loss of quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who died on Saturday after being hit by a car in South Florida, according to his agent.

The 24-year-old, a former first-round pick for the Washington franchise after starring for Ohio State in his college years, passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin issued a statement saying: "I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins.

Haskins joined the Steelers in 2021 after leaving the Washington franchise

"He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community.

"Dwayne was a great team-mate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time."

Haskins featured just once during his debut year with the Steelers, but had been expected to see more game time next season following the retirement of long-serving quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

He won a string of awards for Ohio State, topping 4,000 passing yards and throwing 50 touchdowns in a single season before entering the NFL draft in 2019.

Snapped up by Washington, Haskins gained his first taste of NFL action as a replacement for Case Keenum four weeks into the season against the New York Giants.

He subsequently went on to become the team's starting quarterback and began the 2020 campaign in that role before falling from favour and parting company with Washington later that year.

Haskins' former team - now renamed the Washington Commanders - have also paid tribute to the quarterback.

A statement from co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder read: "We are devastated to hear the news of the tragic passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr.

"He was a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had an infectious personality. To say we are heartbroken is an understatement.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the members of Dwayne's family and all of those who knew him and loved him."