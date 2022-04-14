2022 NFL Draft: Malik Willis and Matt Corral among 21 prospects confirmed to attend Draft in Las Vegas

Quarterbacks Malik Willis and Matt Corral are among 21 players confirmed to be in attendance at the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas later this month.

Willis of Liberty is projected to be one of the first play-callers off the board, while Corral is also regarded by many scouts as one of the top five quarterbacks in the class.

They will be accompanied by No 1 overall pick candidates in Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker.

The first round of the Draft gets underway on Thursday, April 28 in Nevada.

Here is a full list of the 21 prospects in attendance:

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Ickey Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan

Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State

Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Drake London, WR, USC

Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

A loaded wide receiver class will be represented by Ohio State duo Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, as well as Alabama speedster Jameson Williams and USC's Drake London.

Georgia's Walker will meanwhile have National Championship-winning company in star defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean.

Oregon edge Kayvon Thibodeaux stands to be one of the most polarising first-round prospects, while Alabama's Evan Neal and NC State's Ickey Ekwonu lead a deep offensive tackle class.

The Jacksonville Jaguars occupy the No 1 overall pick for the second straight year, and there are eight teams without first-round picks.