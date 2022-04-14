Cameron Hogwood
Interviews, Comment & Analysis @ch_skysports
2022 NFL Draft: Malik Willis and Matt Corral among 21 prospects confirmed to attend Draft in Las Vegas
The 2022 NFL Draft gets underway on Thursday April 28, with the Jacksonville Jaguars owning the No 1 overall pick for the second year in a row.
Quarterbacks Malik Willis and Matt Corral are among 21 players confirmed to be in attendance at the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas later this month.
Willis of Liberty is projected to be one of the first play-callers off the board, while Corral is also regarded by many scouts as one of the top five quarterbacks in the class.
They will be accompanied by No 1 overall pick candidates in Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker.
The first round of the Draft gets underway on Thursday, April 28 in Nevada.
Here is a full list of the 21 prospects in attendance:
- Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
- Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
- Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
- Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
- Ickey Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
- Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
- Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
- Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
- Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
- Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
- Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College
- George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
- Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
- Drake London, WR, USC
- Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
- Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
- Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
- Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
- Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
- Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
- Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
A loaded wide receiver class will be represented by Ohio State duo Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, as well as Alabama speedster Jameson Williams and USC's Drake London.
Georgia's Walker will meanwhile have National Championship-winning company in star defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean.
Oregon edge Kayvon Thibodeaux stands to be one of the most polarising first-round prospects, while Alabama's Evan Neal and NC State's Ickey Ekwonu lead a deep offensive tackle class.
The Jacksonville Jaguars occupy the No 1 overall pick for the second straight year, and there are eight teams without first-round picks.