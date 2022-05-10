Tom Brady: Seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback agrees to become NFL analyst upon retirement

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Reaction from the NFL Network's pundits as Tom Brady announces he's coming out of retirement for a 23rd season in Tampa via Twitter. Reaction from the NFL Network's pundits as Tom Brady announces he's coming out of retirement for a 23rd season in Tampa via Twitter.

Tom Brady already has plans in place for life off the field after agreeing to become a lead NFL analyst once he calls time on his playing career, it was announced on Tuesday.

The matter of when that might be is a different question in light of Brady backtracking on his decision to retire from the NFL just two months after announcing he was stepping away from football earlier this year.

Reacting to the news, Brady tweeted: "Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with @Buccaneers."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion returns to Tampa Bay for what will mark his 23rd season in the league as he looks to fulfil his ambitions of playing at the age of 45.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports NFL's Neil Reynolds says Tom Brady's return will be good news for the sport and especially the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who will instantly become contenders again. Sky Sports NFL's Neil Reynolds says Tom Brady's return will be good news for the sport and especially the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who will instantly become contenders again.

Brady's new role will see him become lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports, a role Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said will include him calling the network's "biggest NFL games" with Kevin Burkhardt while serving as an "ambassador, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives".

"We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during the upcoming season," Murdoch added.

Brady, in addition to his seven Super Bowl triumphs, holds records for all-time completions (7,263), passing yards (84,520), passing touchdowns (624), starts (316), Pro Bowl selections and Super Bowl MVPs while never registering a losing season across his time with the New England Patriots and Bucs.

Brady has notably thrown more touchdown passes in his 40s (168) than he did during his 20s (147), with him and tight end Rob Gronkowski representing the second-most prolific combination ever with 105 touchdowns, nine shy of Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison.

In another landmark moment to add to his resume, he is set to lead the Bucs out against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich this November for what will represent the first-ever regular-season game to be played in Germany.