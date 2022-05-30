Jeff Gladney: Arizona Cardinals cornerback killed in car accident aged 25

Jeff Gladney joined the Cardinals on a two-year deal earlier this month

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident on Monday morning.

His agent, Brian Overstreet, confirmed the 25-year-old's death to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss," the Cardinals said.

Pro Football Focus reported that Gladney and a 26-year-old female passenger died in a two-vehicle crash in Dallas.

The Minnesota Vikings selected Gladney, a TCU product, with the No 31 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 16 games, starting 15, and made 81 tackles, had three passes defensed and forced one fumble in 2020.

The Vikings released him last August following his indictment in Texas on a felony assault charge in a domestic violence case. He sat out the 2021 season and in March a jury in Dallas found him not guilty.

The Cardinals signed him to a two-year deal earlier this month following his acquittal.

Condolences poured in on social media Monday.

"Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man... ain't too much more I can take man damn!" Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor, a team-mate of Gladney at TCU, wrote on Twitter.

"RIP Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please."