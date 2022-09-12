Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19-3 Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott injured as Tom Brady-led visitors dominate

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Dallas Cowboys from Week 1 of the NFL season Highlights of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Dallas Cowboys from Week 1 of the NFL season

Leonard Fournette rushed for 127 yards while the new Tom Brady-Julio Jones connection thrived as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Dallas Cowboys 19-3 in their NFL season-opener, with the hosts' evening made even worse by an injury to a quarterback Dak Prescott.

Story of the Game

The Cowboys and Bucs had the top two offenses in the NFL last season, which started with Tampa Bay's 31-29 win at home over Dallas when Brady and Prescott combined for seven TDs passing. Only one offense showed up this time.

Dallas drove 54 yards to a field goal on the first possession, but did not score again while finishing with its second-fewest points in an opener.

Julio Jones had a 48-yard catch in the two-time All-Pro's Tampa Bay debut to set up one of four first-half field goals from Ryan Succop, who had five attempts before the break without a punt from the Bucs.

Tom Brady throws during the Tamba Bay Buccaneers' win against the Dallas Cowboys

Brady, who improved to 7-0 against the Cowboys, was 18 of 27 for 212 yards with a touchdown and an interception that did not amount to much because Prescott and receiver Noah Brown could not connect on an easy third-down throw near midfield early in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys did nothing to quiet questions about the receiving group behind CeeDee Lamb, the third-year player who is the new No. 1 target after the offseason trade of Amari Cooper.

Lamb had two catches for 29 yards while drawing most of the attention. Noah Brown had five catches for 68 yards, while Prescott finished 14 of 29 for 134 yards with an interception that set up one of the first-half field goals.

The gap in receiving depth was clear, with Evans and Chris Godwin both having catches of at least 20 yards in the first quarter before Godwin had to leave with a hamstring injury.

The Cowboys stayed close in the first half only because of two sacks from reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons. Both forced field goals, and Succop missed one of the tries.

Mike Evans (middle) and Julio Jones (right) celebrate a late touchdown

Devin White matched Parsons with two sacks of Prescott as the Cowboys lost to the Bucs at home for just the second time while coach Mike McCarthy dropped to 0-3 in openers with Dallas.

Bowles is 1-0 with the Bucs after taking over when Bruce Arians retired and moved to the front office.

Fournette had 40 of the 79 yards on the drive that ended with Brady's five-yard scoring pass to Evans for a 19-3 lead.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the game Prescott needs surgery for a fracture near the thumb on his throwing hand and will miss multiple weeks, a season-altering blow for the defending NFC East champs.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury late on

A rough night for Prescott got worse after his right hand struck a defender when throwing a pass in the fourth quarter. He was checked on the sideline before jogging to the locker room.

The latest injury came almost two years after the compound fracture of Prescott's right ankle on the same field, a gruesome injury that ended his 2020 season in Week 5.

Stats leaders

Buccaneers

Passing: Tom Brady, 18/27, 212 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: Leonard Fournette, 21 carries, 127 yards

Receiving: Mike Evans, 5 catches, 71 yards, 1 TD

Cowboys

Passing: Dak Prescott, 14/29, 134 yards, 1 INT

Rushing: Ezekiel Elliott, 10 carries, 52 yards

Receiving: Noah Brown, 5 catches, 68 yards

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Buccaneers 0-3 Cowboys Bret Maher 51-yard field goal Buccaneers 3-3 Cowboys Ryan Succop 44-yard field goal Buccaneers 6-3 Cowboys Ryan Succop 38-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Buccaneers 9-3 Cowboys Ryan Succop 29-yard field goal Buccaneers 12-3 Cowboys Ryan Succop 47-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Buccaneers 19-3 Cowboys Tom Brady five-yard TD pass to Mike Evans (extra point)

What was said... 'a really surprising night'

Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones: "It was a tremendously disappointing way for us to start the year. Everybody is disappointed about that. I'm particularly disappointed for our fans.

"Dak will be out for a little while. We'll be dealing with that, as well, so this is a really tough night for the Cowboys and a really surprising night. Of course, it really adds to it there right at the end to lose him for several weeks."

Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott: "Yeah, it's very disappointing, but injuries happen. Can't necessarily control it. Just unfortunate.

"Obviously going to miss some time and not be there for my team. And that's what hurts more than more than anything, especially after the start that we just put out there. Want to be able to respond and not necessarily having that opportunity for several weeks. Yeah, it's unfortunate, but I'll do what I've always done. Any time adversity comes, take on it, take it on head first and I'll give my best and I'm sure I'll come out of this thing better."

What's next?

The first Monday Night Football of the season is here, and it's a revenge game with Russell Wilson travelling back to take on the Seattle Seahawks.

