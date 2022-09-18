Trey Lance: San Francisco 49ers quarterback suffers ankle injury against Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is carted off the field

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field with an ankle injury during Sunday's Week Two clash with the Seattle Seahawks.

The second-year play-caller was forced off in the first quarter following a tackle from Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton while running the ball himself out of play-action.

Lance was left in visible pain on the ground before having his leg put in an air cast and being taken to the locker room where he was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game.

Lance is helped onto the cart by Niners staff

Jimmy Garoppolo subsequently entered the game under center after losing the starting job to the 2021 third overall pick earlier this offseason.

Garoppolo had been given permission to seek out a trade partner and spent much of the summer practising away from the team, before agreeing a one-year contract including a $6.5m fully guaranteed base salary to remain with the team.

He could now play a significant role in the 49ers' season should Lance face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Lance finished 13 of 28 for 164 yards and an interception alongside 54 rushing yards off 13 carries in the 19-10 defeat to the Chicago Bears in Week One. He had been two of three for 30 yards with 13 yards on the ground at the time he left the game against the Seahawks.