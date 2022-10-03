Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ruled out of New York Jets match due to concussion

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tua Tagovailoa was taken to hospital with head and neck injuries after being forced out of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but should he have taken the field in the first place after being concussed four days earlier? Tua Tagovailoa was taken to hospital with head and neck injuries after being forced out of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but should he have taken the field in the first place after being concussed four days earlier?

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out of this week's game against the New York Jets due to a concussion.

Tagovailoa remains under concussion protocol after he was sacked by the Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Josh Tupou on Thursday.

He remained motionless on the ground for seven minutes before being stretched off the field and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical centre for further evaluation.

The Dolphins were criticised after the Bengals game because the 24-year-old had been suffering from a sore back and an ankle injury leading up to the match, seeing him listed as 'questionable' ahead of the game, prompting questions over whether he should have started.

Tagovailoa had briefly left the field during Miami's 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills on October 2, following a hit by linebacker Matt Milano, with what was initially described by the Dolphins as a head injury.

The third-year QB will miss this week's match against the Jets and coach Mike McDaniel said there is no timeline for his return.

Teddy Bridgewater start in his absence, while Reid Sinnett was signed to the Dolphins' practice squad.

McDaniel said Tagovailoa is spending time in the practice facility as he goes through the concussion protocol, and added that the quarterback's MRI came back clean.

The doctor who cleared Tagovailoa to return to the game was fired by the NFL Players Association.

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, said on Friday that Tagovailoa was checked for concussion symptoms every day last week before an independent neurologist cleared him to take the field on Thursday night against the Bengals.