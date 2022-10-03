Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ruled out of New York Jets match due to concussion
Tua Tagovailoa initially suffered a head injury against the Buffalo Bills, but was allowed to finish the match. He started against the Cincinnati Bengals and was sacked by Josh Tupou.
By Amar Mehta
Last Updated: 03/10/22 8:26pm
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out of this week's game against the New York Jets due to a concussion.
Tagovailoa remains under concussion protocol after he was sacked by the Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Josh Tupou on Thursday.
He remained motionless on the ground for seven minutes before being stretched off the field and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical centre for further evaluation.
The Dolphins were criticised after the Bengals game because the 24-year-old had been suffering from a sore back and an ankle injury leading up to the match, seeing him listed as 'questionable' ahead of the game, prompting questions over whether he should have started.
Tagovailoa had briefly left the field during Miami's 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills on October 2, following a hit by linebacker Matt Milano, with what was initially described by the Dolphins as a head injury.
The third-year QB will miss this week's match against the Jets and coach Mike McDaniel said there is no timeline for his return.
Teddy Bridgewater start in his absence, while Reid Sinnett was signed to the Dolphins' practice squad.
McDaniel said Tagovailoa is spending time in the practice facility as he goes through the concussion protocol, and added that the quarterback's MRI came back clean.
Tagovailoa was allowed back into the game in week three against the Bills, after he went off briefly with a head injury.
The doctor who cleared Tagovailoa to return to the game was fired by the NFL Players Association.
Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, said on Friday that Tagovailoa was checked for concussion symptoms every day last week before an independent neurologist cleared him to take the field on Thursday night against the Bengals.