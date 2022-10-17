Buffalo Bills 24-20 Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Allen beats out Patrick Mahomes in quarterback classic

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Buffalo Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs from Week Six of the NFL season. Highlights of the Buffalo Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs from Week Six of the NFL season.

Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead scoring strike to tight end Dawson Knox with a minute left, as the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Stefon Diggs had 10 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown for Buffalo, with Gabe Davis grabbing the other of Allen's TD tosses as the Bills gained some revenge for their overtime loss in Kansas City in the playoffs last season. Along with that divisional round defeat, the Bills also had their season end at Arrowhead in AFC title game the previous year.

Patrick Mahomes, who needed only 13 seconds to drive the Chiefs into field goal range to send that playoff game to overtime last year, had a minute left on the clock to try and get the game-winning score himself this time round, but his interception to Buffalo cornerback Taron Johnson on a pass intended for rookie Skyy Moore all but ended the contest.

Mahomes finished with 338 yards passing to go with two touchdowns and two picks, including throwing one in the endzone early on in the game. JuJu Smith-Schuster had five catches for 113 yards and a score for Kansas City, a 42-yard catch and run that gave them the lead for the first time in the second quarter.

Allen and the Bills were guilty of wasting a couple of golden opportunities in the first half, with their star quarterback fumbling the football at the Kansas City 13-yard line on their opening series, while they also turned it over on downs following that Smith-Schuster score for KC as Allen threw incomplete on fourth-and-goal from the three-yard line.

But Buffalo answered with a frantic touchdown drive in the final minute of the half. Backed up on their own one-yard line, Allen drove his team the full length of the field in just 73 seconds before finding Davis for a 34-yard touchdown.

But, just like in January, the Chiefs only required mere seconds in order to immediately answer back. In the final 16 seconds of the first half, Kansas just about moved into field goal range for Harrison Butker and the kicker successfully struck a 62-yarder through the goal posts to tie the game up at 10 apiece heading into the break.

The back-and-forth contest continued in the second half; after Butker missed from 51 on the opening series, Diggs hauled in a 17-yard TD to have the Bills 17-10 up. But, again, Kansas City answered straight back, with Mecole Hardman tying the game up after a goal-line grab.

When the Bills failed on another fourth-down attempt early in the fourth quarter, Butker added a 44-yard field goal to secure Kansas City a 20-17 lead. But, on this occasion the Bills and Allen would have the final say, with the quarterback finding Knox for a 14-yard score to cap a hugely impressive drive, before Mahomes' game-ending error moments later.

The Bills hold the best record in the AFC as the only team that's 5-1 on the season in the conference, while the Chiefs slip back to the pack at 4-2.

Passing: Josh Allen, 27/40, 329 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing: Devin Singletary, 17 carries, 85 yards

Receiving: Stefon Diggs, 10 catches, 148 yards, 1 TD

Gabe Davis, three catches, 74 yards, 1 TD

Chiefs

Passing: Patrick Mahomes, 25/40, 338 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

Rushing: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, nine carries, 33 yards

Receiving: JuJu Smith-Schuster, five catches, 113 yards, 1 TD

Travis Kelce, eight catches, 108 yards

Scoring Summary FIRST QUARTER Bills 0-0 Chiefs SECOND QUARTER Bills 3-0 Chiefs Tyler Bass 39-yard field goal Bills 3-7 Chiefs Patrick Mahomes 42-yard TD pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster (extra point) Bills 10-7 Chiefs Josh Allen 34-yard TD pass to Gabe Davis (extra point) Bills 10-10 Chiefs Harrison Butker 62-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Bills 17-10 Chiefs Josh Allen 17-yard TD pass to Stefon Diggs (extra point) Bills 17-17 Chiefs Patrick Mahomes three-yard TD pass to Mecole Hardman (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Bills 17-20 Chiefs Harrison Butker 44-yard field goal Bills 24-20 Chiefs Josh Allen 14-yard TD pass to Dawson Knox (extra point)

Monday Night Football sees Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-3) back in action, on the road against AFC West division rivals the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) - live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am early on Tuesday morning.

The Chiefs host the San Francisco 49ers (3-3) next Sunday as they look to get back to winning ways following their defeat to Buffalo, who are meanwhile on their bye in Week Seven - the Bills host the Green Bay Packers (3-3) in Week Eight.

