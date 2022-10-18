Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens host Cleveland Browns in AFC North rivalry clash: NFL Week Seven games live on Sky Sports

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at the best plays so far from Lamar Jackson this season. A look at the best plays so far from Lamar Jackson this season.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens host the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North rivalry clash, while Geno Smith and the red-hot Seattle Seahawks offense are also in action as part of the Week Seven double-header live on Sky Sports this Sunday.

The Ravens (3-3) have been a thrill-a-minute so far this season, with Jackson and the offense back to their explosive best, but the team has also shown a fair amount of fragility in repeatedly blowing leads. They now host a talented Browns (2-4) team that are badly underperforming in 2022 and desperate for a win to begin to turn things around. The action gets under way live on Sky Sports NFL from 6pm on Sunday.

NFL Week Seven live on Sky Sports Thursday Night Football New Orleans Saints @ Arizona Cardinals Friday, 1.15am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event NFL Sunday double-header Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens Sunday, 6pm, Sky Sports NFL Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, 9.25pm, Sky Sports NFL NFL RedZone Week Seven Sunday, 6pm, Sky Sports Mix Sunday Night Football Pittsburgh Steelers @ Miami Dolphins Monday, 1.20am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event Monday Night Football Chicago Bears @ New England Patriots Tuesday, 1.15am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event

Then, following on from that mouth-watering match-up, the Seahawks (3-3) are headed to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers (4-2). Not much was expected of Seattle this season after the exit of their Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson, but Pete Carroll's team have exceeded expectations so far, thanks in large part to the play of former backup Smith at QB - this one gets under way at 9.25pm from SoFi Stadium.

Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa was taken to hospital with head and neck injuries after being forced out of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week Four of this season.

Rounding off the Sunday night action, we join our friends at NBC for Football Night in America and Sunday Night Football, with Tua Tagovailoa's anticipated return at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins (3-3) as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) - kick-off is at 1.20am, early on Monday morning.

Elsewhere, the Week Seven action gets under way with the traditional Thursday night fare as Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) host the New Orleans Saints (2-5) - live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am on Friday morning.

Then, on Monday night, Week Seven concludes with the Chicago Bears (2-4) on the road at the New England Patriots (3-3), with the hosts riding a two-game win streak under rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe coming into the contest. Watch live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am, Tuesday.

