Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens host Cleveland Browns in AFC North rivalry clash: NFL Week Seven games live on Sky Sports
This week's NFL Sunday action live on Sky Sports sees Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens host the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North rivalry clash, followed by the Seattle Seahawks at the Los Angeles Chargers - live on Sky Sports NFL, from 6pm, Sunday
Last Updated: 18/10/22 7:27pm
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens host the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North rivalry clash, while Geno Smith and the red-hot Seattle Seahawks offense are also in action as part of the Week Seven double-header live on Sky Sports this Sunday.
The Ravens (3-3) have been a thrill-a-minute so far this season, with Jackson and the offense back to their explosive best, but the team has also shown a fair amount of fragility in repeatedly blowing leads. They now host a talented Browns (2-4) team that are badly underperforming in 2022 and desperate for a win to begin to turn things around. The action gets under way live on Sky Sports NFL from 6pm on Sunday.
NFL Week Seven live on Sky Sports
|Thursday Night Football
|New Orleans Saints @ Arizona Cardinals
|Friday, 1.15am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event
|NFL Sunday double-header
|Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens
|Sunday, 6pm, Sky Sports NFL
|Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Chargers
|Sunday, 9.25pm, Sky Sports NFL
|NFL RedZone
|Week Seven
|Sunday, 6pm, Sky Sports Mix
|Sunday Night Football
|Pittsburgh Steelers @ Miami Dolphins
|Monday, 1.20am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event
|Monday Night Football
|Chicago Bears @ New England Patriots
|Tuesday, 1.15am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event
Then, following on from that mouth-watering match-up, the Seahawks (3-3) are headed to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers (4-2). Not much was expected of Seattle this season after the exit of their Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson, but Pete Carroll's team have exceeded expectations so far, thanks in large part to the play of former backup Smith at QB - this one gets under way at 9.25pm from SoFi Stadium.
Rounding off the Sunday night action, we join our friends at NBC for Football Night in America and Sunday Night Football, with Tua Tagovailoa's anticipated return at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins (3-3) as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) - kick-off is at 1.20am, early on Monday morning.
Live NFL
October 21, 2022, 12:00am
Live on
Elsewhere, the Week Seven action gets under way with the traditional Thursday night fare as Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) host the New Orleans Saints (2-5) - live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am on Friday morning.
Then, on Monday night, Week Seven concludes with the Chicago Bears (2-4) on the road at the New England Patriots (3-3), with the hosts riding a two-game win streak under rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe coming into the contest. Watch live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am, Tuesday.
