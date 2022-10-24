Aaron Rodgers confident Green Bay Packers can reach playoffs after back-to-back defeats

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Green Bay Packers against the Washington Commanders from Week Seven of the NFL season, with Aaron Rodgers' side slipping to a shock defeat Highlights of the Green Bay Packers against the Washington Commanders from Week Seven of the NFL season, with Aaron Rodgers' side slipping to a shock defeat

Aaron Rodgers remained bullish in his confidence over the Green Bay Packers' playoff hopes after seeing his team slide to three successive defeats with Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders.

The Packers were beaten 23-21 to drop to 3-4 on the year having suffered back-to-back losses for the first time under head coach Matt LaFleur against the New York Jets and New York Giants in the previous two weeks.

Green Bay's recent slump offers a similar feel to that of the 2016 campaign when they found themselves 4-6, before Rodgers' "Run The Table" reference preceded an eight-game winning streak that would eventually end at the NFC Championship Game.

With seemingly only the Minnesota Vikings for company as far as NFC North competition is currently concerned, the Packers' postseason aspirations remain alive. At least in the eyes of their reigning back-to-back MVP quarterback.

"You're god damn right it does," said Rodgers after being asked if it felt plausible for the Packers to reach the playoffs. "I'm not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for us. This week, nobody's going to give us a chance, going to Buffalo on 'Sunday Night Football,' with a chance to get exposed. Shoot, this might be the best thing for us."

Rodgers completed 23 of 35 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns to Aaron Jones, who was limited to just 23 yards on the ground as the Packers' run game stalled.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard was forced off with a shoulder injury to pile onto the absence of Randall Cobb and rookie Christian Watson, while Romeo Doubs finished with zero catches after a key third down drop and Amari Rodgers muffed a punt that swung momentum in Washington's favour.

It proved another lacklustre offensive display amid the evidently-continued adjustment to life without Davante Adams, Washington electing not to blitz for the entirety of the game as they challenged Packers receivers to beat them. Beat them they did not.

"I don't think anybody thought we'd be in this spot that we're in right now," said head coach LaFleur. "We're going to find out what we're made of in terms of just how we attack Monday, how we attack Tuesday, Wednesday and every day in practice. I do believe that we've got the right kind of guys that will continue to battle."

Next up for the Packers is a road trip to face the Buffalo Bills and the league's most potent offense led by MVP contender Josh Allen.