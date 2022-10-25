NFL Week Seven Stats: Joe Burrow sets new franchise record in first half against Atlanta, while Tom Brady's Bucs slip to another defeat

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 481 yards and three touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday

Sky Sports statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange picks out the best stats the NFL has to offer from Week Seven, including Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow setting a new franchise record, while Aaron Rodgers' and Tom Brady's rough starts to the season continue with further losses...

The Baltimore Ravens managed to hold on to their lead this time as they defeated the Cleveland Browns 23-20 on Sunday. They are the 20th team since 1970 to have held a lead of at least 10 points in each of their first seven games. The other 19 teams have had a combined record of 132-1 over that stretch but the Ravens are just 4-3.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to a 20-3 defeat to the Carolina Panthers. This is the first time Brady has been below .500 through seven games of a season since 2002. That was his first full season as an NFL starting QB, and the only healthy season of Brady's career in which he did not make the playoffs.

Highlights of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Carolina Panthers from Week Seven of the NFL season, with Tom Brady's side slipping to a shock defeat.

The Green Bay Packers also have a losing record after seven games for the first time with Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback. This is the team's worst start to a season since 2006 when they also started 3-4, finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs. The Packers were 0/6 on third down in their loss to the Washington Commanders, the first time in Rodgers' career that he has failed to convert a third down.

The Green Bay Packers attempted a desperate final scramble for a touchdown, throwing laterals across the field late in their loss against the Washington Commanders.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow torched the Atlanta Falcons defense to the tune of a franchise-record 196 yards in the first quarter and 344 yards in the first half, during which time he threw 16 successive completions. Tyler Boyd and Ja'Marr Chase both surpassed 100 yards receiving and had a touchdown reception in the first half alone, the first time a pair of team-mates had both achieved that feat in a half since Randy Moss and Wes Welker for the New England Patriots against the Tennessee Titans in 2009.

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase made an outstanding catch for a 32-yard touchdown, hauling in the ball in over his shoulder, beating two defenders.

The Bengals defense didn't allow a touchdown in the second half for the seventh successive game, the longest such streak since the Kansas City Chiefs had a run of 10 games without allowing a second-half TD in 1997.

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker scores and incredible 74-yard touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kenneth Walker III had 168 rushing yards and two touchdowns in just his second career start for the Seattle Seahawks against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. He is only the second rookie in franchise history to have at least 150 rushing yards and two rushing TDs in a single game, with the other being Curt Warner in Week 13 of the 1983 season who tallied 207 yards and three TDs against the Chiefs in a 51-48 overtime victory.

Highlights of the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers from Week Seven of the NFL season.

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, with Mecole Hardman becoming the first wide receiver in the Super Bowl era with two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in the same game. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling also became the first Chiefs receiver duo with 100+ yards in the same game since Week 10 of the 2000 season against the Raiders.

On Monday night, the Chicago Bears won their first game at the Patriots in franchise history, having entered the game 0-4 on the road against them. The Bears rushed for more than 200 yards for the third time this season, having failed to do so in any game in the last four full seasons.

