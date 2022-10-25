San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams headlines the NFL Week Eight action live on Sky Sports

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers head to Los Angeles this Sunday to face the defending-champion Rams, live on Sky Sports NFL

The defending Super Bowl champions are back in action live on Sky Sports this Sunday, with the Los Angeles Rams facing off against their big NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers - in a must-win game already for both sides.

The Week Eight games to be shown live on Sky Sports NFL have been announced, with the matchup between the Rams and the 49ers (3-4) a repeat of last season's NFC Championship Game, which the Rams won on their way to lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

NFL Week Eight live on Sky Sports Thursday Night Football Baltimore Ravens @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Friday, 1.15am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event NFL in London (@ Wembley) Denver Broncos @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, 1.30pm, Sky Sports NFL NFL Sunday double-header New England Patriots @ New York Jets Sunday, 5pm, Sky Sports NFL San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, 8.25pm, Sky Sports NFL NFL RedZone Week Eight Sunday, 5pm, Sky Sports Mix Sunday Night Football Green Bay Packers @ Buffalo Bills Monday, 12.20am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event Monday Night Football Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns Tuesday, 12.15am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event

That said, the Rams have lost their last seven-straight regular season games against the Niners, including a handy 24-9 win for their opponents in Week Four of this year... and both will be desperate for victory on Sunday after rough starts to the season. The action gets under way live on Sky Sports NFL from 8.25pm, Sunday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers against the Los Angeles Rams in Week Four of the NFL season. Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers against the Los Angeles Rams in Week Four of the NFL season.

But, prior to heading out to LA, we visit the Big Apple to see the upstart New York Jets (5-2) host the struggling New England Patriots (3-4) in another division rivalry matchup, this one from the AFC East - kick-off at 5pm.

The Jacksonville Jaguars return to Wembley this Sunday where they'll face the Denver Broncos, live on Sky Sports NFL

Before the traditional Sunday double-header, the NFL returns for a third and final time to the UK this season, with Wembley back playing host to the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) and their clash with the Denver Broncos (2-5) - this one gets under way live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.30pm.

Rounding off the Sunday night action, we join our friends at NBC for Football Night in America and Sunday Night Football, with many people's Super Bowl favourites, the Buffalo Bills (5-1), hosting one of the biggest surprise strugglers of the season, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (3-4) - kick-off is at 12.20am, early on Monday morning.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Carolina Panthers from Week Seven of the NFL season, with Tom Brady's side slipping to a shock defeat. Highlights of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Carolina Panthers from Week Seven of the NFL season, with Tom Brady's side slipping to a shock defeat.

Speaking of teams to have struggled this season, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) get the Week Eight NFL action up and running when hosting the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) on Thursday Night Football - live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am on Friday morning.

Then, on Monday night, Week Eight concludes in the AFC North and with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) visiting the Cleveland Browns (2-5), in yet another key divisional contest. Watch live on Sky Sports NFL from 12.15am, Tuesday.

