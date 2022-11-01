Miami Dolphins trade for Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson Jr ahead of NFL deadline

The Dolphins have traded for Broncos star Bradley Chubb

The Miami Dolphins bolstered their playoff charge by trading for edge rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Miami dealt a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds to the Denver Broncos in exchange for star linebacker Chubb and a 2025 fifth-rounder, fresh off the latter's victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

The departure of Edmonds, a free agency signing formerly of the Arizona Cardinals, paved the way for head coach Mike McDaniel to reunite with his former San Francisco 49ers running back Wilson for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

Both moves point to hefty playoff aspirations justified by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's outstanding form as leader to one of the NFL's most potent offenses, which includes two of the top four players in receiving yards in Tyreek Hill (961, 1st) and Jaylen Waddle (727 - 4th).

Chubb arrives as an added disruptor off the edge alongside Jaelan Phillips and Melvin Ingram on a Dolphins defense that has logged a tied ninth-fewest 15 sacks this season while ranking 27th in defensive EPA.

The 2018 fifth overall pick has recorded 170 tackles, 26 sacks, 58 quarterback hits, 33 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles in 49 games across four-and-a-half seasons that saw him managed just seven games in 2021 and four in 2019 due to injury. He has 5.5 sacks and 26 pressures as a key figure on coach Ejiro Evero's second-ranked defense this season.

Wilson, meanwhile, rejoins Raheem Mostert in the backfield following their time together with McDaniel in San Francisco, having just seen his usage with the 49ers take a hit in the light of Christian McCaffrey's blockbuster trade from the Carolina Panthers.

The 2018 undrafted free agent has 486 rushing yards and two touchdowns in eight outings so far this campaign and enjoyed a career year in 2021 when he produced 600 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground as well as 13 catches for 133 yards and two receiving scores in 12 games (three starts).

"Jeff is one of my favourite players we've ever had," said 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan after his side's victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week Eight. "And not just here, but anywhere. Us thinking about Christian had nothing to do with him. At all. It was, 'Oh my gosh, this good of a player is available and doesn't mess up our salary cap this year. How can we make that happen?'.

"I read the trade rumours and stuff about Jeff. We would never just shop Jeff. We listen to everybody about everything. But Jeff, I don't care whether it's a running play, a pass play, fullback - that dude does everything we ask. And not only does he just do it, I think he does it at a high level. So I hope to have him here always. That's our goal."

