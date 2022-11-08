NFL News

Cowboys @ Packers and Vikings @ Bills: NFL Week 10 game picks live on Sky Sports

This week's NFL Sunday action live on Sky Sports sees the one-loss Minnesota Vikings (7-1) travel to the Buffalo Bills (6-2), while the Green Bay Packers (3-6) are desperate for a win as they host the red-hot Dallas Cowboys (6-2) - live on Sky Sports NFL, from 6pm, Sunday

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates with running back Tony Pollard
The in-form Dallas Cowboys head to Green Bay on Sunday night to face a Packers outfit in the midst of a five-game losing streak and desperate for a win.

The Week 10 games to be shown live on Sky Sports NFL have been announced, with the matchup between the Cowboys (6-2) and Aaron Rodgers' Packers (3-6) getting underway at Lambeau Field from 9.25pm on Sunday.

NFL Week 10 live on Sky Sports

Thursday Night Football Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers Friday, 1.15am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event
NFL in Germany (Allianz Arena) Seattle Seahawks @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, 2.30pm, Sky Sports NFL
NFL Sunday double-header Minnesota Vikings @ Buffalo Bills Sunday, 6pm, Sky Sports NFL
Dallas Cowboys @ Green Bay Packers Sunday, 9.25pm, Sky Sports NFL
NFL RedZone Week 10 Sunday, 6pm, Sky Sports Mix
Sunday Night Football Los Angeles Chargers @ San Francisco 49ers Monday, 1.20am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event
Monday Night Football Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles Tuesday, 1.15am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event

Prior to that one, the Buffalo Bills (6-2), fresh from a surprise defeat to the New York Jets last weekend, have the chance to put things right against the one-loss Minnesota Vikings (7-1). This one in Buffalo kicks off at 6pm.

Germany welcomes the NFL for the first ever time on Sunday, with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Seattle Seahawks - live on Sky Sports!

And before the traditional NFL Sunday double-header, the NFL lands in Germany for the very first time in its history as Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) take on the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) at the Allianz Arena in Munich - this one exclusively live on Sky Sports NFL from 2.30pm.

Christian McCaffrey had a passing, receiving and rushing touchdown for the San Francisco 49ers in their most recent win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Rounding off the Sunday night action, we join our friends at NBC for Football Night in America and Sunday Night Football, with Christian McCaffrey eager for another star showing for the San Francisco 49ers (4-4) as they host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) - kick-off is at 1.20am, early on Monday morning.

Elsewhere, the Week 10 action gets under way with the traditional Thursday night fare as the Atlanta Falcons (4-5), travel to the Carolina Panthers (2-7) in an NFC South divisional clash - watch live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am on Friday morning.

Then, on Monday night, Week 10 concludes with the still unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) hosting the Washington Commanders (4-5) in another rivalry clash, this one in the NFC East. Watch live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am, Tuesday.

