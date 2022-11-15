Washington Commanders end Philadelphia Eagles' unbeaten season with 32-21 upset victory on Monday night in Philadelphia

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Washington Commanders against the Philadelphia Eagles from Week 10 of the NFL season Highlights of the Washington Commanders against the Philadelphia Eagles from Week 10 of the NFL season

Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Commanders handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season as they came away 32-21 winners on Monday Night Football in Philadelphia.

Story of the Game

The Commanders (5-5) ran 81 plays and held the ball for more than 40 minutes of the 60-minute contest. The Eagles (8-1) turned the ball over four times, one more than than the three they'd managed through their first eight games total, bringing a stunning halt to their best start to a season in franchise history.

Heinicke was an efficient 17 of 29 for 211 yards passing (with one interception), while Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson both rushed for touchdowns and Joey Slye kicked four field goals.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had won a team-record 11-straight regular-season starts coming into the game, a span that included three wins against Washington - including in Week Three - this season. He passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another, but couldn't get his team over the line.

Hurts' 11-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith on the first play of the fourth quarter brought the Eagles to within two of their visitors, trailing 23-21 - but that would be as close as they'd come to a comeback victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith took Jalen Hurts' pass and then spins off a Washington Commanders defender to score a touchdown on his birthday Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith took Jalen Hurts' pass and then spins off a Washington Commanders defender to score a touchdown on his birthday

After Washington's Jamin Davis forced and recovered a fumble by Dallas Goedert, getting away with a facemask grab on the play, a Slye 55-yard field goal made it 26-21 with seven and a half minutes left.

The Eagles' next drive also ended with a fumble by Quez Watkins after a 50-yard grab. Benjamin St-Juste jarred the ball loose and Darrick Forrest recovered for the Commanders.

Washington then forced a three-and-out on Philadelphia's next possession, before the Eagles got the ball back one last time at their own 10-yard line with five seconds remaining, but an attempt to advance the ball with laterals backfired as Casey Toohill recovered a fumble for a touchdown on the final play.

Earlier, Josh Sweat strip sacked Heinicke on the game's first possession and Hurts punched it in from the goal line to give the Eagles an early 7-0 lead.

Washington answered with a one-yard touchdown of their own from Gibson to tie things up, before Philadelphia again nudged ahead with a Hurts six-yard TD toss to Goedert late in the first quarter.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Washington Commanders Brian Robinson refuses to be tackled as he powers over the goal line for a touchdown Washington Commanders Brian Robinson refuses to be tackled as he powers over the goal line for a touchdown

But Washington outscored Philly 13-0 in the second quarter - two Slye field goals, including a career-long 58-yarder, separated by a Robinson TD - to put them up at the half, and the Eagles failed to turn things round in the second half to see their unbeaten season go up in smoke.

The loss means that the 1972 Miami Dolphins maintain their record as the NFL's only team to secure a perfect season. The 2007 New England Patriots came close, going 18-0 before losing to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl.

Stats leaders

Passing: Lamar Jackson, 17/29, 211 yards, 1 INT

Rushing: Brian Robinson Jr., 26 carries, 86 yards, 1 TD

Antonio Gibson, 14 carries, 44 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Terry McLaurin, eight catches, 128 yards

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson celebrates his touchdown run in the win over the Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles

Passing: Jalen Hurts, 17/26, 175 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing: Miles Sanders, 12 carries, 54 yards

Receiving: Quez Watkins, four catches, 80 yards

DeVonta Smith, six catches, 39 yards, 1 YD

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Commanders 0-7 Eagles Jalen Hurts one-yard TD run (extra point) Commanders 7-7 Eagles Antonio Gibson one-yard TD run (extra point) Commanders 7-14 Eagles Jalen Hurts six-yard TD pass to Dallas Goedert (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Commanders 10-14 Eagles Joey Slye 44-yard field goal Commanders 17-14 Eagles Brian Robinson Jr. one-yard TD run (extra point) Commanders 20-14 Eagles Joey Slye 58-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Commanders 23-14 Eagles Joey Slye 32-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Commanders 23-21 Eagles Jalen Hurts 11-yard TD pass to DeVonta Smith (extra point) Commanders 26-21 Eagles Joey Slye 55-yard field goal Commanders 32-21 Eagles Casey Toohill one-yard fumble return for a TD

What they said... 'Biggest win of my career'

Commanders head coach, Ron Rivera: "I've always felt that we have got the kind of guys in that locker room that can do things, and we're starting to see it come together. But we've still got a ways to go, and we've still got a lot to learn."

Commanders quarterback, Taylor Heinicke: "It's probably the biggest win of my career. It's a division opponent, undefeated, at their place, Monday night. It can't get much better than that.

"Even just from last year, I feel a lot more comfortable out there. I just understand what I need to do and not to do in order to win games. To get a win like this, it's just a huge confident boost for the team."

Eagles head coach, Nick Sirianni: "I think when you play the way we did tonight, and you play the way we did on all three phases - offense, defense, special teams, coaching - it does seem like everything's going against you.

"You create your own luck, and we played like c**p. The [four] turnovers lost us the game, the time of possession lost us the game.

"We started 8-0 together, we lost this game together, and we'll move on together, and we'll get better from this."

What's next?

Live NFL Live on

Week 11 in the NFL kicks off with Thursday Night Football, as the Tennessee Titans (6-3) travel to the Green Bay Packers (4-6), who are still in 'must-win' mode despite ending their five-game losing streak with an impressive overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Watch live on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event from 1.15am on Friday morning.

As for the Eagles, they travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts (4-5-1) next, while the Commanders are also on the road, at the Houston Texans (1-7-1) - both games to be played on Sunday, with kick-off at 6pm.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!