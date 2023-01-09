Damar Hamlin: Buffalo Bills safety discharged from hospital in Cincinnati after suffering cardiac arrest on field

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from hospital in Cincinnati a week on from suffering a cardiac arrest on the field against the Bengals.

"Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart," Hamlin tweeted. "Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football!

"Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!"

The 24-year-old collapsed in the first quarter of the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals clash on January 2 following a tackle on wide receiver Tee Higgins and required CPR along with other treatment for 10 minutes before being transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was intubated and declared in critical condition.

Hamlin was reported to have shown significant improvement on Thursday having opened his eyes and been able to grip the hands of loved ones.

He has since been seen communicating with team-mates over FaceTime and tweeted regularly from his hospital bed during Buffalo's win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

A week out from a night that brought the NFL to a standstill, Hamlin has been cleared to head back to Buffalo.

Dr. William Knight of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said: "I can confirm he is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery."

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

