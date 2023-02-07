Super Bowl LVII: Travis and Jason Kelce's mum Donna up for doing coin toss ahead of historic clash between two brothers

Donna Kelce stops by to give her sons Travis and Jason some cookies during their interview on Opening Night of Super Bowl LVII.

Travis and Jason Kelce will become the first brothers to play against each other in Super Bowl history when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off in Arizona on Sunday - and their mum has become a minor celebrity as a result.

On 'Opening Night' of Super Bowl week, Donna Kelce delivered cookies for her boys on stage while they spoke to the media, decked out in a half Chiefs, half Eagles jersey.

There has also been a petition created for Donna to do the ceremonial coin toss before Sunday's game, which has already gained over 170,000 signatures and is still rising.

"'Here's the thing,' Donna began saying. When asked about the possibility on her son's New Heights podcast, she said: "There are so many legends and people that have their blood, sweat and tears on that field... I don't think that's the right place for me to be.

"Would I be a distraction out there for you guys? That's what I would worry about.

"I would [do it] if the two of you say I would not be a distraction... and you'll be focussing on the game plans."

Travis then responded, saying, "You're in," before jokingly adding: "I'll tell [NFL commissioner] Roger [Goodell]."

The Super Bowl LVII countdown is on in Arizona ahead of Sunday's game between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The two brothers have each won a Super Bowl previously, with Jason's Eagles triumphant five years ago, beating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII, while Travis and the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV - their first of three Super Bowl visits in four years.

'I would sure love to get this one over his head'

When asked about the matchup at Opening Night, Jason said: "We're always rooting for each other.

"I always want him to do well, but I would sure love to get this one over his head and have at least something over top of Trav."

Travis and Jason Kelce, who will face each other in Super Bowl LVII, discussed on MNF when they had their last 'fist fight' when growing up.

Travis, meanwhile, said of what it was like growing up and competing against his older brother: "What he did do is he gave me a cool perspective on how to beat somebody that's better than you.

"I kind of got to learn the mind games at a different level as a younger kid, so he's helped me get to where I'm at without a doubt.

"But he got the majority of the wins for sure."

