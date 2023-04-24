A beginner's guide to the NFL Draft: Key things to know ahead of the 2023 Draft in Kansas City

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is projected to go No 1 overall on Thursday

The 2023 NFL Draft is here, and you can watch all three days live on Sky Sports. Ahead of the player-picking spectacular, here is all you need to know about the Draft...

Having been staged in Las Vegas in 2022, the Draft heads to the home of the Super Bowl champions this year in Kansas City, Missouri, where quarterbacks promise to be the talk of the town.

Will it be Bryce Young or CJ Stroud taken with the No 1 pick? Where will Anthony Richardson land? And what will the Houston Texans do with the second overall pick?

Game film has been studied, analytics have been crunched, months upon months of endless scouting expeditions have culminated in finalised draft boards. All that is left to do? Draft!

2023 NFL Draft When? Thursday April 27-Saturday, April 29 Where? Kansas City, Missouri First pick? Carolina Panthers Most picks? Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders (12) Fewest picks? Miami Dolphins (4) Mr. Irrelevant (last pick) Houston Texans How many picks overall? 259

What is the NFL Draft and how do I watch?

The NFL Draft is the annual highlight to the league's offseason calendar as teams seek to strengthen by taking their pick from hundreds of college football's top prospects over seven rounds staged across three days.

Sky Sports will once again be showing all three days of the Draft, with Neil Reynolds and Phoebe Schecter joined by former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman on location in Kansas City to build-up to the opening round in our live preview show from 9pm on Thursday, April 27.

They will then be back at 9pm on Friday night to reflect on the events of day one as well as looking ahead to rounds two and three, before the draft concludes on the Saturday with rounds four through to seven.

Throughout the week you can also hear from Mike Florio and Chris Simms on Pro Football Talk as they break down the latest news and views around the NFL, while Path To The Draft will also bring you in-depth analysis of the top prospects on offer.

As is tradition, expect boos when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell takes to the stage to announce the round one picks on Thursday night. Beyond that, things get interesting as celebrities and fans are given the opportunity to announce their team's selections over the remaining rounds.

How is the order of the draft determined?

As is tradition, the draft order is decided on a worst-to-first basis according to the previous season's standings, with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs occupying the final pick of the first round after beating the Philadelphia Eagles to lift the Lombardi Trophy in February.

The Chicago Bears had originally owned the first overall pick after compiling a league-worst record of 3-14 in 2022, before trading the selection to the Carolina Panthers, who have moved up from ninth overall in order to position themselves to take one of the top quarterbacks available.

The Miami Dolphins enter with the fewest selections of any team with just four after they were forced to forfeit a pick as punishment for violations of the league's anti-tampering policy. Meanwhile, the Texans and Las Vegas Raiders both hold the most picks, as it stands, with 12 piece.

2023 NFL Draft: First round picks (subject to change) 1. Carolina Panthers 2. Houston Texans 3. Arizona Cardinals 4. Indianapolis Colts 5. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos) 6. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams) 7. Las Vegas Raiders 8. Atlanta Falcons 9. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers) 10. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints) 11. Tennessee Titans 12. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns) 13. New York Jets 14. New England Patriots 15. Green Bay Packers 16. Washington Commanders 17. Pittsburgh Steelers 18. Detroit Lions 19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20. Seattle Seahawks Miami Dolphins selection forfeited 21. Los Angeles Chargers 22. Baltimore Ravens 23. Minnesota Vikings 24. Jacksonville Jaguars 25. New York Giants 26. Dallas Cowboys 27. Buffalo Bills 28. Cincinnati Bengals 29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco 49ers via Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos) 30. Philadelphia Eagles 31. Kansas City Chiefs

Who are the quarterbacks available?

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, left, talks to Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at the NFL scouting combine

Everybody wants to find their Patrick Mahomes in the Draft, whose extraordinarily high standards have burdened young quarterback prospects with soaring expectations. It is THE defining position in football, arguably the most important position in sport, the position that can set a franchise up for the next decade and yet the position that, if filled incorrectly, can derail progress for seasons on end.

Alabama's Bryce Young is widely-projected to be the man who lands in Carolina at No 1 overall, with his commanding poise and refined accuracy and off-script outer-pocket playmaking invention. His size has been one of the prominent talking points throughout the entire pre-draft process; Young is on the smaller size at 5'10" and weighed in at 204lbs at the Scouting Combine, meaning he is set to become the first Combine quarterback weighing fewer than 207lbs to be drafted in the first round since 2003. Were he a couple inches taller and a few pounds heavier, Young might be spoken of as one of the top quarterback prospects in recent years far more than has been the case.

His competition at the top includes Ohio State's CJ Stroud, who aesthetically is one of the prettiest passers of a football you could wish to see. Florida's Anthony Richardson looms as the most athletically-gifted quarterback prospect the NFL has ever seen and one of this year's most fascinating evaluations as a result, Kentucky's Will Levis boasts booming arm strength, tight window accuracy and a snappy release, and Tennessee's Hendon Hooker brings refined pocket-passer footwork along with dual-threat ability as a runner.

Who are the other big names involved?

Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr is considered one of the biggest talents in this year's draft class

The 2023 Draft boasts a deep pool of defensive talent, headed up by Alabama pass rushing marvel Will Anderson Jr, who makes a case for being the best player available. Alongside him sits Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, whose dominance was unwavering in college by way of phenomenal power, athleticism and versatility as a run-stuffing, quarterback-hunting phenom.

Elsewhere Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson, Georgia's Nolan Smith, Clemson's Myles Murphy and Iowa's Lukas Van Ness also feature among a strong edge rusher class, while Pittsburgh's Calijah Kancey has been widely-projected as the first defensive tackle off the board.

Devon Witherspoon of Illinois and Oregon's Christian Gonzalez lead a deep cornerback class of which at least five could fall in round one. Also among them are Penn State's Joey Porter Jr, Maryland's Deonte Banks and South Carolina's Cam Smith. A slim safety class is led by Alabama's Brian Branch, who meets the prototypical modern do-it-all mould with the flexibility to play in the slot, as a box tackler, in deep coverage and even on the perimeter.

Texas sensation Bijan Robinson is in a league of his own as far as this year's running back prospects are concerned; Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, USC's Jordan Addison, Boston College's Zay Flowers and TCU's Quentin Johnston top the wide receiver options.

Northwestern's Peter Skoronski, Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr, Tennessee's Darnell Wright and Georgia's Broderick Jones spearhead the list offensive tackle prospects; Notre Dame's Michael Mayer, Utah's Dalton Kincaid, Georgia's Darnell Washington and Iowa's Sam LaPorta represent the lead pack of another impressive tight end group.

Can teams discover late-round gems?

Tom Brady won an NFL-record seven Super Bowls over his career spanning more than two decades - but he was picked with only the 199th selection of the 2000 NFL Draft

Allow history to be a warning not to overlook days two and three in the NFL Draft, because a star might just be unearthed.

Take Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for example, a 2013 third-round pick that is building a case as the greatest player to play his position as a two-time Super Bowl champion. Speaking of tight ends, the San Francisco 49ers snagged a certain George Kittle - another superstar at the position - with the 146th pick at the 2017 Draft.

Jason Kelce has meanwhile developed into one of the best centers in the NFL after being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in round six in 2011.

The Dallas Cowboys became advocates for late-round joy in 2016 when they drafted franchise quarterback Dak Prescott at No 135 in the fourth round. And do not forget Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill, the 165th overall pick for the Chiefs in 2016 that has so far run and caught his way to seven Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl ring as one of the NFL's most explosive wide receivers.

Rewind all the way back to 2010 and the Seahawks had already uncovered a Legion of Boom member in safety Kam Chancellor, who retired in 2018 a Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowler.

Also, there's the case of the most famous late-round gem in NFL history, with a certain recently-retired, seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback named Tom Brady taken with the 199th pick (in the sixth round!) of the 2000 Draft.

In other words - the NFL Draft is about far more than just day one!

Prepare for trades!

Eli Manning was selected No 1 overall by the San Diego Chargers in 2004 before being traded to the Giants for their first-round, No 4 overall selection Philip Rivers

This is where it gets really fun - the trades!

Teams have the opportunity to offer up picks to other teams should they wish to move up the board in a bid to land a player of interest.

The Bears traded away a third-round pick, a fourth-round pick and a 2018 third-round pick to move from No 3 overall to No 2 overall and draft quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in 2017, overlooking the Chiefs' two-time Super Bowl champion Mahomes in the process. Four years later they traded the 20th overall pick for the New York Giants' 11th overall pick to move up and select quarterback Justin Fields. Did they find their man? Time will tell.

The 49ers famously sent second and third-round picks to the New England Patriots in 1985 to move up from the 28th pick to No 16 and draft wide receiver Jerry Rice, who would go on to become a three-time Super Bowl champion and 13-time Pro Bowl selection.

And in one of the most famous mid-Draft trades in history, the then-San Diego Chargers agreed to swap their 2004 No 1 overall pick Eli Manning for the Giants' No 4 pick Philip Rivers after Manning refused to play for the team. Manning went on to lead the Giants to two Super Bowl victories.

In a more recent case, the 2022 NFL Draft saw the Eagles give up the 18th overall pick as part of a deal to acquire Tennessee Titans wide receiver AJ Brown, who later played a starring role in Philly's road to the Super Bowl.

Draft hits and misses

Second overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft, Ryan Leaf is widely considered to be one of the biggest draft busts of all time

For all the endless scouting and analytics, the Draft is by no means an exact science, Brady being the most obvious example as the New England Patriots saw the talent there that so many others missed.

Some stories are less successful than others. In the 1998 Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected Peyton Manning with the No 1 overall pick, the future Hall of Fame quarterback going on to win two Super Bowl rings and five MVP awards in his glistening career. In contrast, the Charges selected Ryan Leaf with the No 2 overall pick, the quarterback suffering a shoulder injury that would see him miss the 1999 campaign before later retiring after the 2001 season.

Draft night can also produce shock player slides. Aaron Rodgers was famously projected to become the No 1 overall pick to the 49ers at the 2005 Draft, before slipping all the way to 24th as Alex Smith was instead chosen first.

Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, a prospective No 1 pick in 2016, also fell to the Dolphins at No 13 after a video emerged 10 minutes before the draft of him apparently inhaling marijuana. Literally anything can happen.

Watch all three days of the 2023 NFL Draft live on Sky Sports from Thursday April 27-Saturday April 29