Aaron Rodgers' NFL trade from Green Bay Packers to New York Jets 'agreed'

Green Pay Packers quarterback and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers' trade to the New York Jets has been agreed, according to reports.

As per Ian Rapoport, the trade comes after a long spell of rumours, as Rodgers, 39, goes for "major compensation".

The deal is also said to include a first-round draft pick for this year, a second-round draft pick for this year and a conditional first-round pick in 2024.

The Jets and Packers are swapping first-round draft picks in this week's draft, allowing the Packers to move up two spots to No 13.

Green Bay are also receiving one of the Jets' two second-round picks, No 42 overall, a 2023 sixth-round pick, and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that will become a first as long as Rodgers plays 65 per cent of the Jets' offensive snaps next season.

In addition to receiving the 15th overall pick from Green Bay, the Jets picked up a Packers fifth-rounder.

Rodgers is being brought in to solve the Jets' long-running quarterback woes and help the team make a run at the playoffs.

With the Sacramento Kings making their first postseason since 2006, the Jets have the longest active playoff drought in the four major professional sports leagues, have last made the promised land in the 2010 season.

The deal will bring to a close 39-year-old Rodgers' often spectacular 18-year tenure in Green Bay, where he earned 10 Pro Bowl selections and brought home the Lombardi Trophy in 2011.

Jets General Manager Brian Gutekunst told a news conference he expected the deal to be done before the NFL Draft begins on Thursday.

"Obviously Aaron's up there in age," said Gutekunst. "I think he's got some really good football left in him...As we got through the offseason and started talking about where we wanted to go, this made a little bit of sense for us.

"We're chasing Super Bowls and that's an important thing. We were eight and nine last year and as we move forward it was more about what we're going to do to get better."

Rodgers is said to have spent a few days in February contemplating his life and playing future during an isolation retreat in Oregon while fans and media speculated about what he would decide.

He emerged and deliberated some more before deciding on March 10 he intended to play again - and for the Jets, only for no deal to transpire for weeks.

"I've made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets," Rodgers said during an appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show' on YouTube and Sirius XM on March 15.

The Jets sent a contingent that included owner Woody Johnson, coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas to Rodgers' home in southern California in early March. A few days later, Rodgers decided he wanted to continue his playing career by joining the Jets.

Several weeks of negotiations appeared to be stalled at times, with fans - and the teams - wondering when or if the trade would be completed.

"We're anxious," Johnson told reporters at the league's annual meetings on March 28. "I guess, as we look forward, we're optimistic. But we have a plan, so we're willing to stick with our plan. And I don't think anybody is hyperventilating at this point."