Washington Commanders: NFL owners approve sale for a record $6.05bn

NFL owners have unanimously approved the $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders franchise to a group to a group led by Josh Harris and including Magic Johnson.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed though reports in April said the agreement was for an NFL-record price of $6.05bn.

The group led by Harris, who is a managing general partner at Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), includes Maryland businessman Mitchell Rales and Magic Johnson, who won five NBA titles during a Hall of Fame career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Congratulations to Josh Harris and his impressive group of partners," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

"Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well."

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones beamed as he walked off an escalator and headed toward the meeting room, granting a brief interview with reporters about the impending sale of his team's division rival.

"It's a hallmark day," Jones said. "I'm excited about the prospects of going into Washington and giving them some capital punishment."

Separately, the NFL also released the findings of the independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and financial improprieties made by former employees of the Commanders.

Due to the findings, outgoing owner Dan Snyder will pay $60m to the league "in resolution of the findings and all outstanding matters."