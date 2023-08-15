Dalvin Cook joins New York Jets on one-year deal | Ezekiel Elliott signs with New England Patriots

Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott are both on the move, signing one-year deals with the New York Jets and New England Patriots

Two big-name NFL running backs have new homes, with former Minnesota Vikings star Dalvin Cook signing with the New York Jets and ex-Dallas Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott joining the New England Patriots.

The Jets and Cook have agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $8.6m, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday. Cook confirmed the deal by reposting social media posts about the news.

After being released by the Vikings on June 9 following his fourth straight 1,000-yard season, the four-time Pro Bowler will team up with an ex-NFC North rival, Aaron Rodgers, in New York. The Jets' backfield is currently led by Breece Hall, who averaged 5.8 yards per attempt across seven games as a rookie last season before tearing his ACL.

Cook was slated to earn $11m in 2023 with Minnesota, where he rushed for 5,024 yards and 43 touchdowns the past four seasons.

The 28-year-old is coming into this season off the back of surgery in February, the latest in a series of major shoulder issues that include a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum.

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott with wear the No 15 with the New England Patriots

Elliott's one-year deal with the Patriots is worth up to $6 million, according to sources. He confirmed earlier reports of the agreement when he announced on social media that he will wear No 15 for the Patriots, which had been his number in college at Ohio State.

The 28-year-old was released by the Cowboys in a salary-cutting move in March. He will provide important depth in New England behind starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Elliott, who led the NFL in rushing in 2016 and 2018 and posted four 1,000-yard seasons in Dallas, was slowed in the second half of last season because of a knee injury and posted a career-low 876 yards at 3.9 yards per carry.

He ranks third in Cowboys history in rushing yards (8,262) and rushing touchdowns (68) behind Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.